Jaecoo J5 EV to be displayed at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre from July 9-12 – EV SUV; 211 PS, 400 km WLTP

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / June 30 2026 6:55 pm

After registrations of interest for the Jaecoo J5 EV opened earlier this month, Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has now announced that the electric SUV will make its first public appearance at the Oh My Meow Expo 2026, which takes place at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre from July 9-12.

Judging by the event chosen for its display, the J5 EV should come with the same TÜV certification as the petrol-powered J5 that was launched in March and marketed as a “pet-friendly” B-segment SUV. As a reminder, the J5 is locally assembled (CKD) and offered in a sole 2WD variant priced at RM108,000 on-the-road without insurance.

So, how different does the J5 EV look compared to its petrol sibling? Not much if look at both from the back. The obvious differences are at the front where the EV sports a largely featureless face without a traditional grille. Instead, there is just a panel with a translucent surface providing a view of the Jaecoo script between the headlamps.

The lower apron is also completely different with body-coloured panels that look more purposeful in channelling air to the side curtains, while the middle features a pin-like mesh and perforated surfaces. These model-specific cues are likely for range optimisation, although the actual figure and final specifications have yet to be announced.

Jaecoo J5 EV (left), petrol J5 (right)

In Indonesia and Thailand, the J5 EV is equipped with a 58.9-kWh battery that is good for up to 461-470 km following the NEDC standard (around 400 km WLTP). This powers a front electric motor rated at 211 PS (208 hp or 155 kW) and 288 Nm of torque. The petrol J5’s 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four engine makes 147 PS (145 hp or 108 kW) and 210 Nm, paired with a CVT driving the front wheels.

The electric vehicle supports DC fast charging at a peak capacity of 130 kW, which gets the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in 28 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can output up to 3.3 kW to power various electrical devices or appliances.

Measuring 4,380 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, the J5 EV is comparable in exterior size with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Proton X50 and Chery Tiggo Cross. The J5 in Thailand (it’s called the Jaecoo 5 EV there) is currently offered in a sole Max+ variant that goes for 699,000 baht (about RM90k). Meanwhile, the name is the same in Indonesia, which gets Standard and Premium variants at 279.9 million and 309.9 million rupiah (RM64k and RM70k) respectively.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J5 EV at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

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