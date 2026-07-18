2026 Jaecoo J5 EV now open for booking in Malaysia – RM125k estimated; CKD, 211 PS, 402 km WLTP range

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / July 18 2026 7:30 pm

The Jaecoo J5 EV inches closer to being launched with Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia today announcing that bookings for the electric SUV are now open, with estimated pricing at RM125,000. This comes on the day the company is celebrating 30,000 deliveries since it introduced its first model two years ago in July 2024.

At that estimated price, the J5 EV is RM17,000 more than its petrol-powered sibling that comes in a single 2WD variant priced at RM108,000 nett without on-the-road costs and insurance.

As we reportedly previously, the J5 EV will be locally assembled (CKD) at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam that began operations in June 2024. In terms of specifications, a front electric motor rated at 211 PS (208 hp or 155 kW) and 288 Nm of torque enables a 0-100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 175 km/h.

Powering the electric motor is a 58.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL that provides up to 402 km of range following the WLTP standard. We should point out that our J5 EV’s battery has more energy capacity than the version sold in Thailand (50.6 kWh) but less than the one in Indonesia (60.9 kWh).

DC fast charging is capped at 130 kW, with a 30-80% state of charge (SoC) requiring about 28 minutes. There’s also AC charging that peaks at 11 kW (10-80% SoC in seven hours) and the car comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system with an output of 3.3 kW.

Measuring 4,380 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, the J5 EV is comparable in exterior size with the likes of the Honda HR-V, Proton X50 and Chery Tiggo Cross. Among other electric vehicles, the J5 EV is in the realm of the BYD Atto 2 and iCaur 03.

You can differentiate the J5 EV from its petrol sibling by looking at their faces, with the former sporting a smaller closed-off grille as well as a rectangular lower intake with an active shutter, perforated sections and more discreet air curtains. The 18-inch alloy wheels are also different with a two-tone aero design, while the powered charging port is located on the driver’s side front fender.

Inside, the EV gets the same 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch portrait-format infotainment touchscreen. The TÜV-certified, pet-friendly, anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and low-VOC faux leather upholstery is also here, albeit with blue piping and stitching.

Other features include powered front seats with ventilation function, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 50-watt wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera and powered tailgate. There are also Pet and Camping modes, while the lack of an engine allows for a 35-litre frunk.

Safety kit should also be carried over, with the petrol car getting six airbags and driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, curve speed reduction, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning.

The J5 EV will be offered in three colours, namely Alpine Green, Fjord Grey and Carbon Crystal Black. This palette is completely different from the petrol J5 that is available in Glacier Blue, Canyon Black, Zircon Gray and Snowy White.

GALLERY: 2026 Jaecoo J5 EV preview

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