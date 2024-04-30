Jaecoo J5 hybrid and EV models to debut in 2025; flagship J9 in EV and PHEV forms to arrive later

Posted in Cars, International News, Jaecoo / By Hafriz Shah / April 30 2024 1:00 pm

Chery International has just confirmed an all-new Jaecoo J5 model for 2025. Set to form the premium brand’s smallest offering, it will slot in right under the upcoming J6 EV.

Unlike the electric-only J6, however, the new J5 will be built in both HEV (petrol hybrid) and pure EV forms. The image given shows a crossover with similar styling to the J7, but with even more resemblance to the latest monolithic Range Rover designs.

Given that the J6 is already relatively compact at around 4,400 mm long, the J5 being a size smaller would bring it closer to the BYD Dolphin and MG4 class, albeit with a taller SUV body and a pseudo-premium badge. If priced attractively, the stylish J5 should be fairly popular among the young and trendy.

Well, that’s assuming it will make its way into Malaysia, of course. But considering Chery International’s recent track record of bringing everything it has to our local market – and quickly, at that – it’s pretty much a shoe-in that the Jaecoo J5 will eventually arrive back home too.

At the opposite end of the Jaecoo range, a new J9 flagship model has been announced too. Not much in the way of details for this one other than that it will be made in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and EV forms. Busy years ahead for the fledgling premium brand, then!

