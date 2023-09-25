BYD Dolphin EV – 500,000th unit produced; China’s top-selling A0 hatchback for 19 consecutive months

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 25 2023 9:38 am

The BYD Dolphin is the Chinese EV maker’s next model to hit the 500,000-unit production mark after the Atto 3 recently. On September 22, BYD announced it has manufactured the 500,000th Dolphin since the model first made its debut back in August 2021.

It added that since it went on sale in China, the Dolphin managed to become the top-selling hatchback in the A0 segment (a size classification used in China) for 19 consecutive months. Outside of China, EV is also sold in several global markets, including Europe, Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

The Dolphin is BYD’s first model to be built on the e-Platform 3.0 and was launched in Malaysia in July this year. It is offered in two variants, starting with the Dynamic Standard Range that retails for RM100,530 on-the-road without insurance, followed by the Premium Extended Range at RM125,530.

Both variants are equipped with a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an electric motor driving the front wheels. With the Dynamic Standard Range, the battery energy capacity is 44.92 kWh, which is good for a range of 410 km following the NEDC standard (340 km WLTP). This variant also has a total system output of 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the Premium Extended Range offers a NEDC-rated range of 490 km (427 km WLTP) thanks to an increased battery capacity of 60.48 kWh. The range-topper also has higher outputs, with its electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of seven seconds (compared to the entry-level option’s 12.3 seconds).

We’ve already had a chance to sample the Dolphin and hailed it as great value for an EV. Find out what else we thought about the Dolphin here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.