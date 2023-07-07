BYD Dolphin launched in Thailand – Standard Range and Extended Range, up to 490 km NEDC; fr RM92,750

In BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2023 12:53 pm / 2 comments

BYD Dolphin previewed at BIMS 2023

BDY has officially launched the Dolphin EV in Thailand, following its prior showing in the country at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show. Two variants are on offer in Thailand; prices for the Dolphin in the kingdom start from 699,999 baht (RM92,750) for the Standard Range, to 859,999 baht (RM113,889) for the Extended Range.

Measuring 4,150 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Dolphin is shorter but wider than a Honda City Hatchback, though the EV is also 82 mm taller and with a considerably longer wheelbase.

In Standard Range guise the Dolphin features a single electric motor producing 94 PS and 180 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels and powered by a 44.9 kWh Blade battery. AC charging is supported up to 7 kW, and up to 60 kW DC fast charging. The Standard Range variant is rated for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds, and has a maximum range of 410 km on the NEDC protocol.

The more potent Extended Range variant gets a more powerful 204 PS/310 Nm motor that also drives the front wheels, drawing power from a larger, 60.48 kWh Blade battery that can be recharged at up to 7 kW AC, and 80 kW DC. This gets from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds, and does a maximum of 490 km on a full charge (NEDC). Both Standard Range and Extended Range variants offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply functionality.

Exterior equipment for the Standard Range variant in Thailand includes 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 195/60R16 tyres, while suspension is by McPherson struts in front and a torsion beam layout for the rear. Lighting is by LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights.

Inside, the driver keyless entry and start, a five-inch display screen while the infotainment setup is accessed via a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen. audio is by a six-speaker sound system, while Apple CarPlay is offered via USB connection. further USB connectivity is offered with another two ports in the centre console and two ports for rear passengers.

Meanwhile, there is also a 12-volt power socket, and seat upholstery is by synthetic leather. The automatic air-conditioning gets a PM2.5 air filtration system.

For Malaysia, the BYD Dolphin has been previewed at the end of last year, and the compact EV is expected to make its Malaysian market debut in the fourth quarter of this year. The Dolphin has been tipped to be priced below RM100k, and the model’s Thailand pricing lends weight to that possibility. Elsewhere in this region, the Dolphin has also just been launched in Singapore.

GALLERY: BYD Dolphin EV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show