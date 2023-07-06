BYD Dolphin EV launched in Singapore; 94 hp/180 Nm, 44.9 kWh battery for 340 km range – RM541k w/ COE

In BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2023 7:27 pm / 4 comments

BYD Dolphin at BIMS 2023

The BYD Dolphin has been launched in Singapore at a price of S$159,888 (RM541,065) in the city-state, including COE, reports SG Car Mart. We’ve seen it earlier this year at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, where the compact EV was announced to be priced at an estimated price of 799,999 baht (RM103,926) for Thailand at the time.

Measuring 4,290 mm long, 1,570 mm tall and 1,770 mm wide with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, the BYD Dolphin for the Singaporean market is equipped with a 44.9 kWh battery for a range of 340 km on the WLTP testing cycle. This powers a 94 hp/180 Nm motor that drivers the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds.

Its battery can be recharged at up to 60 kW DC, which brings a 20-80% state of charge in around 33 minutes, or about 200 km of range in that length of time. Meanwhile, a 7 kW AC charger brings a full recharge to the Dolphin’s battery in 7.5 hours.

BYD Dolphin at BIMS 2023

This is similar to the specification for Thailand, though the Dolphin is also available with a 174 hp/290 Nm motor, as well as a base variant with a smaller 30.7 kWh battery. The Dolphin also supports V2L powering of external electrical devices.

Previewed in Malaysia last December, the BYD Dolphin could duck below the RM100k mark when it is officially launched in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year.

It won’t have the sub-RM100k EV market all to itself when it does, however, as the Neta V was launched in Malaysia in May at RM99,800. That is also a hatchback-shaped EV, one with a 38.54 kWh battery with a claimed 380 km of range on the NEDC standard.

