BYD Dolphin launching in Malaysia July 28-30 – ROIs open for test drives at 1 Utama Shopping Centre

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 July 2023 4:54 pm / 0 comments

A new wave is coming, says BYD, and the electric vehicle brand has announced that registrations of interest (ROI) have been opened ahead of its Malaysian launch for the Dolphin, that will be taking place on June 28. The ROIs are for test drive slots for the weekend of June 28 to 30, which will be held at the forecourt of the 1 Utama Shopping Centre in the old wing car park.

The BYD Dolphin appears set to be priced competitively in being among the most affordable EVs to come to market in Malaysia, and the B-segment-sized hatchback has gone on sale in Thailand from around 699,999 baht (RM92,750 at last week’s rate) for the Standard Range variant, which packs a 44.9 kWh Blade battery to drive a front-mounted 94 PS/180 Nm motor. Thus, a sub-RM100k price tag seems probable.

This has a claimed range of 410 km on the NEDC protocol, and supports up to 7 kW AC charging or up to 60 kW with DC fast charging. In markets where it is already on sale, the Extended Range variant packs a larger 60.48 kWh Blade battery that can be recharged at 7 kW AC or 80 kW DC, bringing a claimed range of 490 km (NEDC). Both Standard Range and Extended Range variants have vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply functionality.

The BYD Dolphin was previewed in Thailand in March at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, following the compact EV’s preview in Malaysia when the brand was launched in this country in December 2022 alongside the Malaysian launch of the Atto 3 EV.

The touted Ocean Series line-up of models named after sea-dwelling creatures also puts the Seal on notice, and that is a fastback four-door model that is notably more upmarket, given its oft-used description as a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and the likes of the BMW i4, which arrived in Malaysia as the eDrive40 M Sport at RM390k and as the more powerful M50 at RM431k.

To recap, the BYD ocean-series line-up of models in Malaysia will begin with the official arrival of the Dolphin, and registrations of interest for test drive slots are open, here.

GALLERY: BYD Dolphin EV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

