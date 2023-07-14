BYD Dolphin EV launching in Malaysia on July 28

In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Paul Tan / 14 July 2023 1:01 pm / 1 comment

BYD Cars Malaysia have announced that the BYD Dolphin hatchback EV will be launched in Malaysia on July 28, 2023, which is the end of this month.

They have put up a registration of interest page so if you’re interested in a hatchback EV that would most likely be priced cheaper than the BYD Atto 3 SUV, go on and sign up with your details.

Measuring 4,150 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Dolphin is shorter but wider than a Honda City Hatchback, though the EV is also 82 mm taller and with a considerably longer wheelbase.

In Standard Range guise, the BYD Dolphin features a single electric motor producing 94 PS and 180 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels and powered by a 44.9 kWh Blade battery. AC charging is supported up to 7 kW, and up to 60 kW DC fast charging. The Standard Range variant is rated for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds, and has a maximum range of 410 km on the NEDC protocol.

The BYD Dolphin Extended Range variant gets a more powerful 204 PS/310 Nm motor that also drives the front wheels, drawing power from a larger, 60.48 kWh Blade battery that can be recharged at up to 7 kW AC, and 80 kW DC. This gets from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds, and does a maximum of 490 km on a full charge (NEDC). Both Standard Range and Extended Range variants offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply functionality.

In Thailand, the BYD Dolphin can be had with a starting price of 699,999 Thai baht for the Standard Range model. This increases to 859,999 Thai baht for the Extended range. Converted to Malaysian ringgit, that is RM91.5k and RM112.5k respectively.

How much do you think the BYD Dolphin will be priced in Malaysia?

GALLERY: BYD Dolphin EV at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.