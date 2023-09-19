BYD Atto 3 – EV crossover production hits 500k-unit mark in just 19 months after initial launch in China

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 19 2023 9:44 am

BYD has reached a new milestone after the 500,000th Atto 3 rolled off the assembly line at its Hefei factory. This comes 19 months after the fully electric crossover made its launch debut in China last February, which would work out to around 26,000 units produced monthly.

The Atto 3 is the brand’s first model for the global market and the new energy vehicle (NEV) has been well received in multiple countries. According to BYD, the Atto 3 is the best-selling NEV (a term used to designate cars that are fully or predominantly powered by electric energy) in Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand and Sweden.

Built on the Chinese carmaker’s e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 was launched in Malaysia in December 2023 and is available in two variants. The Standard Range offers 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP) and is priced at RM150,430 on-the-road without insurance, while the top-spec Extended Range provides 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP) and goes for RM168,430. The Atto 3 was joined by the Dolphin a few months ago in July.

In 2022, BYD ceased production of pure internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to focus on battery electric (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). Last year also saw the company more than triple its sales to 1.86 million units of NEVs.

