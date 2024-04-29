Jaecoo J6 EV confirmed for Malaysia – RHD version to be put on public display at Malaysia Autoshow in May

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 29 2024 4:31 pm

We recently brought you coverage on the Jaecoo J6 while in China, and it’s now been confirmed that the fully electric SUV will be making an appearance here in right-hand drive form at next month’s Malaysia Autoshow.

The J6 is also known as the iCar 03, with iCar (like Jaecoo) being a sub-brand in Chery’s portfolio. For export markets, it is called the J6 and joins other ‘J’ models such as the J7 and J8. If you’re looking for an SUV with a boxy and rugged look that is somewhat “compact,” this is something to look forward to.

On that mention, the J6 measures 4,406 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,715 mm tall. Its wheelbase is relatively long for an SUV this size, at 2,715 mm. The dimensions make it just slightly shorter than the J7 (4,500 mm), though the J6 is a touch wider (+45 mm) and taller (+35 mm).

As mentioned in our previous post, the J6 has a slightly different look compared to the 03, with the former getting its own grille design, no illuminated ‘i’ logo on the lighting units and no storage box at the back. The RHD version set to debut in Malaysia will come with said storage box and the iCar 03’s grille at the front.

In China, the iCar 03 is available with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive electric motor configurations. According to local Chinese reports, the dual motor version is rated at 279 PS and is capable of getting from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 150 km/h. With a CATL-supplied 69.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the range is up to 501 km following the CLTC standard.

Other highlights of the J6 include a side-hinged tailgate, pop-out door handles, a large infotainment touchscreen, a dash integrated digital instrument cluster, electric door poppers and even a crystal drive mode selector. Also available is a set of roof-mounted solar panels that can help add charge to the battery pack, as well as ADAS cameras from popular drone-maker DJI.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J6 and iCar 03 in China

