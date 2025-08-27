Jetour Malaysia – over 2,000 bookings, over 1,000 units delivered to date, 30 dealerships by end-2025

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 27 2025 2:05 pm

Jetour Malaysia has announced that it has amassed over 2,000 bookings and delivered over 1,000 units of its Dashing and VT9 SUVs since local assembly started in June, and the company is targeting 30 dealerships nationwide by end-2025, up from the current 20.

Currently, there are Jetour outlets in Bukit Jalil, Klang, Cheras, Sungai Long, Setia Alam, Kepong, Damansara, Puchong, Glenmarie, Jalan Kuching, Ampang, Ipoh, Penang, Alor Setar, Johor Bahru and Melaka, covering sales, service, spare parts and body and paint.

Future planned locations include Petaling Jaya, Seri Kembangan, Putrajaya, Sunway, Kota Damansara, Seremban, Sungai Petani, Bayan Lepas, Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and additional Kepong, Ipoh and Melaka outlets.

The from-RM110k Dashing and from-RM119k VT9 come from Berjaya Assembly’s 640,000-sq ft Tampoi plant. Jetour Malaysia has said before that it will invest a further RM1.4 billion into the introduction of CKD models and RM216 million on an Asia-Pacific research and development hub. This model will likely launch next – you worried, Tank 300?

Jetour Dashing in Malaysia

