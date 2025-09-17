Zeekr Carro delivers first units of Zeekr 7X to customers – interested? Book a test drive now

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 17 2025 3:51 pm

Zeekr Carro today delivered the first units of the Zeekr 7X electric SUV to customers at the Zeekr Space Bangsar outlet on Jalan Maarof. With more deliveries set to happen throughout this month, you’ll soon be able to see the Zeekr 7X as a regular sight cruising around town with its iconic Stargate front lights.

The Zeekr 7X is priced from RM179,800 for the RWD Standard Range, RM190,800 for the RWD Long Range and RM226,800 for the AWD Performance.

The RWD Standard Range and the RWD Long Range share the same 421 PS/440 Nm rear-mounted electric motor and six-second 0-100 km/h acceleration time, but what sets them apart is the 75 kWh LFP battery (480 km WLTP) used in the Standard Range, while the Long Range has a 100 kWh NMC battery, making it the range king (615 km WLTP) of the three variants.

For those with a need for speed, the AWD Performance as two motors making 646 PS and 710 Nm of torque altogether, so it does the century sprint in just 3.8 seconds. The Performance has the same battery as the Long Range with a range of 543 km WLTP.

