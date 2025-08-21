Zeekr Space Bangsar on Jalan Maarof launched – first showroom by Carro Malaysia, Juru Penang next

After officially becoming a Zeekr Malaysia dealer in June, Carro Malaysia has opened Zeekr Space Bangsar at No 79, Jalan Maarof – its first showroom which will be followed later by Zeekr House Juru Autocity and two more outlets.

The 5,000-sq ft showroom currently has the 009 MPV as well as the X and 7X SUVs on display – that’s right, the 7X is only scheduled to launch in Malaysia tomorrow, so if you’ve yet to take a closer look at the Model Y-, Sealion 7- and G6-fighter, you know where to go.

At the memorandum of understanding signing in June, Carro Malaysia said it would open Zeekr showrooms in Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang’s Juru Autocity and Seremban, plus three new authorised Carro Care workshops.

