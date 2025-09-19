BYD Seal 6 EV to be shown at 1 Utama roadshow on September 27-28 – public can register for test drives

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 19 2025 1:41 pm

We already know that the BYD Seal 6 EV will be officially launched in Malaysia on September 26, but members of the public do not have to wait long to get behind the wheel as the BYD Seal 6 will immediately be available for viewing and test drive at a roadshow at 1 Utama on September 27-28 2025.

GF Centre Court Forecourt, 1 Utama Shopping Centre (Old Wing Open Carpark)

27–28 September 2025 10am–10pm

You can click here to register your interest to test drive it.

The BYD Seal 6 EV is a sedan built on the same e-Platform 3.0 Evo as the Sealion 7 and is powered by a single rear motor. In China, the car is offered in three variants, with the base model producing 150 PS (110 kW) and 220 Nm of torque and delivering a CLTC-rated range of 470 km thanks to a 46.08 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The other two variants receive a more powerful motor pushing out 218 PS (160 kW) and 330 Nm, as well as a larger 56.64 kWh battery providing a CLTC range of 545 km (circa 430 km WLTP). The smaller pack can DC fast charge at up to 84 kW, the larger unit at up to 103 kW; both can be topped up from 30 to 80% in 24 minutes. AC power is 7 kW, and both variants also feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality at up to 6 kW.

Measuring 4,720 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall, the Seal 6 EV is just 80 mm shorter than the regular Seal and is actually five millimetres wider and 35 mm taller, although its 2,820 mm wheelbase is a full 100 mm shorter. The rear motor frees up space at the front for a storage area.

Inside, the Seal 6 EV gets a cleaner, less organic design than other models in the Ocean series, the dashboard being dominated by a flat, full-width gloss black panel. It also ditches the Seal’s discrete gear selector in favour of the Atto 2’s steering column-mounted stalk.

This frees up more space on the centre console for storage that includes dual smartphone holders (including one 50-watt Qi wireless charger), dual cupholders and an optional fridge under the front armrest. Also taken from the Atto 2 is the three-spoke steering wheel design.

The Seal 6 EV should be cheaper than the full-fat Seal (which starts at RM171,800), given its lower positioning and power outputs. However, it’s not much smaller and has nearly the same amount of tech. How much do you think the BYD Seal 6 EV will be priced at?