PLUS closing Kulai to Senai Smartlane from Sept 22

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 19 2025 9:56 am

PLUS has announced that it will be closing the Smartlane from Kulai to Senai on the North South Highway. Specifically, the stretch is from KM26.5 to KM19.3 southbound, starting from September 22.

This is to make way for the construction of the PLUS Kulai-Sedenak highway widening project. Phase 1, Package B is from Senai Utara to Kulai. If you’re not familiar with the Johor portion of the North South Highway, it’s two lanes a side, which is why widening is needed.

Throughout the work period, the two existing lanes will be open as usual to minimise disruption to traffic, but expect a slower flow. Drive safe and follow the signs and/or crew in the area.

