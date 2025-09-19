PLUS closing Kulai to Senai Smartlane from Sept 22

In Local News / by /

PLUS closing Kulai to Senai Smartlane from Sept 22

PLUS has announced that it will be closing the Smartlane from Kulai to Senai on the North South Highway. Specifically, the stretch is from KM26.5 to KM19.3 southbound, starting from September 22.

This is to make way for the construction of the PLUS Kulai-Sedenak highway widening project. Phase 1, Package B is from Senai Utara to Kulai. If you’re not familiar with the Johor portion of the North South Highway, it’s two lanes a side, which is why widening is needed.

Throughout the work period, the two existing lanes will be open as usual to minimise disruption to traffic, but expect a slower flow. Drive safe and follow the signs and/or crew in the area.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

KIA SPORTAGE
KIA SPORTAGE
KIA SPORTAGE

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 