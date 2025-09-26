Klang road closures Sept 27-29, October 1-2 for DYTM Raja Muda Selangor royal wedding – full schedule here

In Local News / by /

Klang road closures Sept 27-29, October 1-2 for DYTM Raja Muda Selangor royal wedding – full schedule here

The Klang Royal City Council (Majlis Bandar Diraja Klang, or MBDK) has announced that road closures will be taking place from September 27 to 29, and from October 1 to 2 for the royal wedding of the crown prince of Selangor, DYTM Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz.

The list of roads that will be closed are as follows:

  • Jalan Tengku Diaudin to Jalan Istana (fully closed)
  • Jalan Istana to Bulatan Simpang Lima (fully closed)
  • Jalan Dato’ Hamzah to Jalan Tengku Kelana (closed in stages)
  • Jalan Istana to Jalan Stadium Sultan Suleiman (fully closed)
  • Jalan Istana to Lorong Tingkat (fully closed)
  • Jalan Istana to Lorong Pegawai (fully closed)
  • Jalan Istana to Jalan Tengku Kelana 2 (fully closed)
  • Jalan Raja Jumaat to Jalan Istana (closed in stages)
  • Jalan Bulatan Simpang Lima (fully closed) to Jalan Bukit Istana (fully closed)

According to the statement issued by MBDK, the road closures on these dates will be from 8am until the ceremony is completed.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 