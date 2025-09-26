Klang road closures Sept 27-29, October 1-2 for DYTM Raja Muda Selangor royal wedding – full schedule here

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 26 2025 5:58 pm

The Klang Royal City Council (Majlis Bandar Diraja Klang, or MBDK) has announced that road closures will be taking place from September 27 to 29, and from October 1 to 2 for the royal wedding of the crown prince of Selangor, DYTM Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz.

The list of roads that will be closed are as follows:

Jalan Tengku Diaudin to Jalan Istana (fully closed)

Jalan Istana to Bulatan Simpang Lima (fully closed)

Jalan Dato’ Hamzah to Jalan Tengku Kelana (closed in stages)

Jalan Istana to Jalan Stadium Sultan Suleiman (fully closed)

Jalan Istana to Lorong Tingkat (fully closed)

Jalan Istana to Lorong Pegawai (fully closed)

Jalan Istana to Jalan Tengku Kelana 2 (fully closed)

Jalan Raja Jumaat to Jalan Istana (closed in stages)

Jalan Bulatan Simpang Lima (fully closed) to Jalan Bukit Istana (fully closed)

According to the statement issued by MBDK, the road closures on these dates will be from 8am until the ceremony is completed.

