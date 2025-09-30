Mazda EZ-60 in China – EV or REEV, RWD, 258 PS, 200 km or 600 km CLTC range, RM71k to RM95k

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Jonathan Lee / September 30 2025 1:54 pm

Five months after making its world premiere at Auto Shanghai, the Mazda EZ-60 has been launched in China. The second joint-venture product with Changan after the EZ-6/6e, this rakish SUV is available in fully-electric and range-extended EV variants, similar to its partner’s Deepal brand.

The REEV is by far the cheapest of the lot, with prices ranging from 119,900 yuan (RM70,900) to 144,900 yuan (RM85,700). The pure EV, meanwhile, retails from 150,900 yuan (RM89,200) to 160,900 yuan (RM95,100), and for a limited time, these models will come with additional options fitted, said to be worth up to 5,000 yuan (RM3,000).

All EZ-60s are powered by a single rear motor pushing out 258 PS (190 kW) and 290 Nm of torque, with the EV version gaining a 77.94 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a claimed range of 600 km on China’s extremely lenient CLTC cycle.

The REEV, meanwhile, receives a smaller 31.73 kWh pack that drops the EV range to 200 km, with a 1.5 litre engine (presumably Changan’s naturally-aspirated four-cylinder mill) creating additional electricity; total range is said to be over 1,100 km. Both batteries can be DC fast charged at an unspecified rate, topping them up from 30 to 80% in 15 minutes.

Although it doesn’t look it, the EZ-60 is a big car – at 4,850 mm long, 1,935 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall with a 2,902 mm wheelbase, it’s longer even than the D-segment Leapmotor C10. Under the skin, the car rides on MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension with optional adaptive dampers.

As we’ve already seen previously, the EZ-60 looks nothing like its Changan/Deepal siblings, with its long and low design looking more like an enlarged Mazda 3 hatch. It’s stunning, with details such as the slim and sharp upper daytime running lights, illuminated shark nose-like closed-off grille, chiselled flanks, swooping low-slung glasshouse and slim L-shaped taillights.

The EZ-60 also features no less than nine ducts to channel air through the car, including on the leading edge of the grille (yes, even on the REEV) and even the “flying buttress” C-pillars. While Mazda has not released a specific drag coefficient figure, it does claim the vents have reduced drag by “60.8 counts”, resulting in lower cabin noise and a 41 km increase in range. Optional side-view cameras, fetching 21-inch “petal” alloy wheels and a new Nebula Purple paint option complete the striking look.

Inside, the EZ-60 is also resplendent in aubergine with white and titanium-coloured accents, a combination that works surprisingly well. It’s also full of tech, with a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display replacing the usual instrument cluster; a 100-inch “3D” unit is available as an option.

But it’s the passenger that enjoys a full 26.45-inch uninterrupted 5K touchscreen, powered by a four-nanometre automotive-grade processor and coming with a four-zone AI-powered voice control system. Both front seats can be had with ottomans, massage and a one-touch “zero gravity” recline function (the rear seats can also be heated and ventilated, as can the fronts), while the centre console “bridge” houses the usual dual smartphone holders and a 50-watt Qi wireless charger.

Buyers can also opt for a 23-speaker sound system with headrest speakers and Dolby Atmos support, plus a 256-colour “crystal” ambient lighting system. The boot measures a decent 549 litres and can be expanded to 2,036 litres with the rear seats folded; the EV version also gets a relatively spacious 126 litre front boot. A 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function comes standard.

The EZ-60 is fitted as standard with a whole host of driver assists, including highly-automated highway driving and lane change assist but no automated city driving. It also comes with no less than nine airbags, including a centre airbag, rear side airbags and a novel passenger airbags that deploys over the big screen.

Likely destined for global markets as per the aforementioned 6e, the EZ-60 is set to adopt the CX-6e badge overseas – and given that Bermaz currently holds the distributorship of Deepal with a launch imminent, we could very well see the car over here. Are you excited? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

