17 December 2019 12:24 pm

The latest Nissan Leaf may still be fresh in our market, but elsewhere the car is nearly two years old now. While that’s still a little early for a facelift, the seminal electric vehicle is getting some timely tweaks in the Japanese market, adopting some of the company’s latest tech.

Most important of these changes is an updated ProPilot semi-autonomous driving feature. No, you still can’t drive on highways hands-free like the new Skyline, but the latest iteration – adapted from the facelifted Serena – has improved speed control that provides smoother braking in various driving conditions.

The system is also better at maintaining the driver’s set speed and balancing powertrain output when returning to flatter road surfaces. The ProPilot Park function has also been tweaked to reduce the time needed to park by up to 20%, while Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention is now offered on certain trim levels.

Elsewhere, the Leaf receives Canto, Nissan’s projected sound technology that alerts pedestrians of the passing car. Inside, the NissanConnect navigation system with its nine-inch touchscreen is now fitted as standard, incorporating new features such as door-to-door navigation with a unique EV recharging plan, Google destination search and a Docomo WiFi hotspot.

The car is also compatible with Nissan’s Remote My Car Check/Remote Door Lock smartphone app that not only allows you to lock it remotely, but also peruse data such as speed, location and curfew alert when it’s being driven by someone else. Lastly, two new colours have been added to the palette, Vivid Blue and Stealth Gray, while a shark fin antenna has been added across all models.

Mechanicals remain unchanged, so the Leaf will continue to be offered in two variants – a standard-range model with a 40 kWh battery, a 148 hp/320 Nm motor and a range of 270 km on the WLTP cycle, as well as the e+ with a 62 kWh battery, a 215 hp/340 Nm motor and a WLTP-rated range of 385 km.