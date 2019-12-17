The latest Nissan Leaf may still be fresh in our market, but elsewhere the car is nearly two years old now. While that’s still a little early for a facelift, the seminal electric vehicle is getting some timely tweaks in the Japanese market, adopting some of the company’s latest tech.
Most important of these changes is an updated ProPilot semi-autonomous driving feature. No, you still can’t drive on highways hands-free like the new Skyline, but the latest iteration – adapted from the facelifted Serena – has improved speed control that provides smoother braking in various driving conditions.
The system is also better at maintaining the driver’s set speed and balancing powertrain output when returning to flatter road surfaces. The ProPilot Park function has also been tweaked to reduce the time needed to park by up to 20%, while Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention is now offered on certain trim levels.
Elsewhere, the Leaf receives Canto, Nissan’s projected sound technology that alerts pedestrians of the passing car. Inside, the NissanConnect navigation system with its nine-inch touchscreen is now fitted as standard, incorporating new features such as door-to-door navigation with a unique EV recharging plan, Google destination search and a Docomo WiFi hotspot.
The car is also compatible with Nissan’s Remote My Car Check/Remote Door Lock smartphone app that not only allows you to lock it remotely, but also peruse data such as speed, location and curfew alert when it’s being driven by someone else. Lastly, two new colours have been added to the palette, Vivid Blue and Stealth Gray, while a shark fin antenna has been added across all models.
Mechanicals remain unchanged, so the Leaf will continue to be offered in two variants – a standard-range model with a 40 kWh battery, a 148 hp/320 Nm motor and a range of 270 km on the WLTP cycle, as well as the e+ with a 62 kWh battery, a 215 hp/340 Nm motor and a WLTP-rated range of 385 km.
Comments
Where is our Iriz EV? Proton took billion to do research on EV…..where is the car and where is the money?
MAI said that it will come out in 2017 under RM100K. PRoton revealed the Iriz EV in 2015.
next month going to be 2020 already… it is still not for sale yet
EDITOR is wrong! He kept saying that the game changing Iriz EV is waiting for mass producing when the market is ready. Almost 2020 still no sign of it..
Because Malaysian market is not ready la. Why produce it for a market that is not ready? lol!
I am still waiting for Kenari Hybrid. Where is it?
That is not important. What is important, where is Kenari Hybrid that was promised to us by Perodua CEO since 2003? I have been waiting for so long, 16 year long, to buy this car but now I give up and I tell everyone not to trust what Perodua says.
Ready for production when given the go ahead. So?
(Like) Nissan Leaf
(Dislike) Toyota Prius
although same car name – left
but MY version one is big big different, our one like 20 years ago interior design compare to Japanese version.. funny lolzz