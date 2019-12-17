In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 17 December 2019 12:03 pm / 6 comments

Nissan will be replacing every SUV model in its European line-up within the next 18 months, Automotive News Europe reports, as the brand aims to recover from a sales slump which saw its sales drop 24% to 334,505 units in the first 10 months, according to data from industry association ACEA.

The Qashqai and X-Trail are first in line to be replaced with new models, while a new electric SUV previewed by this year’s Ariya concept will round up the lead trio that is to be introduced between now and mid-2021, Nissan Europe chief Gianluca de Ficchy told Automotive News Europe in an interview.

A source close to the company revealed to the news site that the first to be replaced will be the X-Trail, with a successor due to appear in six months. The wave of Nissan’s new SUVs was preceded by the launch of the second-generation Juke in September after a nine-year run of the first-generation crossover.

Nissan had originally planned to manufacture to next X-Trail at the plant in Sunderland, United Kingdom where the original Juke was also produced, though the company has since changed its planes for the larger SUV, which will instead continue to be manufactured in Japan for the European market. European sales of the X-Trail fell 59% to 18,368 in the first 10 months, according to JATO Dynamics research.

The Qashqai and X-Trail will be among the first to be replaced by new models

The source also said that Nissan will be unveiling the new Qashqai in September 2020, and diesel versions of its European bestseller will be dropped, and instead introduce E-power hybrid versions. Both the X-Trail and Qashqai will be offered with alliance partner Mitsubishi’s plug-in hybrid system that will be available in the next Outlander; all three will be based on the Common Module Family (CMF) architecture to which Mitsubishi gains access next year.

An all-new electric SUV previewed by the Ariya concept will arrive late next year or early in 2021, the source told Automotive News Europe, sharing a platform with alliance partner Renault and will be positioned in the premium segment of the SUV market, while a separate source suggests that pricing for the electric SUV will range between 50,000 and 70,000 euros (RM230,838 – RM323,173).

This pricing will put Nissan’s new electric SUV in competition with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will be priced between 47,000 euros and 62,000 euros (RM216,989 – RM286,242) in Germany, the report said. The range overhaul will make Nissan’s line-up one of the youngest in Europe, having released a new Micra/March and a new Leaf EV in 2017.