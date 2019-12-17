Nissan will be replacing every SUV model in its European line-up within the next 18 months, Automotive News Europe reports, as the brand aims to recover from a sales slump which saw its sales drop 24% to 334,505 units in the first 10 months, according to data from industry association ACEA.
The Qashqai and X-Trail are first in line to be replaced with new models, while a new electric SUV previewed by this year’s Ariya concept will round up the lead trio that is to be introduced between now and mid-2021, Nissan Europe chief Gianluca de Ficchy told Automotive News Europe in an interview.
A source close to the company revealed to the news site that the first to be replaced will be the X-Trail, with a successor due to appear in six months. The wave of Nissan’s new SUVs was preceded by the launch of the second-generation Juke in September after a nine-year run of the first-generation crossover.
Nissan had originally planned to manufacture to next X-Trail at the plant in Sunderland, United Kingdom where the original Juke was also produced, though the company has since changed its planes for the larger SUV, which will instead continue to be manufactured in Japan for the European market. European sales of the X-Trail fell 59% to 18,368 in the first 10 months, according to JATO Dynamics research.
The source also said that Nissan will be unveiling the new Qashqai in September 2020, and diesel versions of its European bestseller will be dropped, and instead introduce E-power hybrid versions. Both the X-Trail and Qashqai will be offered with alliance partner Mitsubishi’s plug-in hybrid system that will be available in the next Outlander; all three will be based on the Common Module Family (CMF) architecture to which Mitsubishi gains access next year.
An all-new electric SUV previewed by the Ariya concept will arrive late next year or early in 2021, the source told Automotive News Europe, sharing a platform with alliance partner Renault and will be positioned in the premium segment of the SUV market, while a separate source suggests that pricing for the electric SUV will range between 50,000 and 70,000 euros (RM230,838 – RM323,173).
This pricing will put Nissan’s new electric SUV in competition with the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will be priced between 47,000 euros and 62,000 euros (RM216,989 – RM286,242) in Germany, the report said. The range overhaul will make Nissan’s line-up one of the youngest in Europe, having released a new Micra/March and a new Leaf EV in 2017.
Comments
TC Nissan glory days coming back so soon. All new Almera, Sylphy Qashqai and X-Trail. Wowww
ETCM wants to bring the Qasqhai to Malaysia but every time MITI say NO. MITI has to protect GLC based Toyota UMW and GLC based DRB and their HRV. In Europe, Qasqhai is No 1 selling SUV and if the Qasqhai come in, nobody will buy the Innova, HRV, CRV etc
Always abang2 need protecting
Lmao! Your ETCM unkers are sleeping and you still wanna blame others for it? Stop complaining here and work harder. You know why Nissan don’t allow you to bring Qashqai to ASEAN? The same reason why they pulled your franchise from Vietnam.
You keep giving pathetic racist excuses but sorry it doesn’t work on the Japs. When you used the same racist talk about the Vietnamese, of course Nissan bosses find your excuses are just plain stupid for shooting your own market.
Stop giving excuses and start giving us good cars. Show your performance and maybe, just maybe, Nissan Japan will allow you to bring in Qashqai.
Yeah sure Kunta. We believe you
meanwhile MY Nissan still just bring in new x-trail not long ago….u buy now, next 4 years no such car in the world market..same like the past Honda insight
That time 2nd hand value drop kaw kaw
Nothing special, it seems manufacturers are only interested to replace the skin and add cosmetic changes. When it rains, we r still sitting under Milo tin. 2.0 engine runs out of breath easily, so eager to visit the pump station. XTrail body so round and wide, navigating carpark rams is like driving big truck. Driver window ledge too high, seat too low ladies have difficulties collecting carpark tickets, even at TnG. After 3 years ownership, SUV so rickety. Wonder if Nissan will ever listen. Go study Benz 1.3l , VW 1.4l, Mini 1.5l turbos engine ha ha ……