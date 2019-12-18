In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 18 December 2019 11:49 am / 0 comments

The age of electrification is coming, and it’s not just the cars – following the introduction of the eVito last year, Mercedes-Benz Vans is adding another electric commercial vehicle in its stable, the eSprinter.

The latest addition to the Sprinter lineup will be increasingly important to customers making deliveries in cities that will soon ban internal combustion engines. To that end, the eSprinter is powered by a front-mounted electric motor, making 85 kW (114 PS) – the same as the base diesel engine – and 295 Nm of torque.

With a 47 kWh battery, the van is capable of a range of up to 168 km, and it can be charged in around six hours with a 7.2 kW AC charger. Equipped with an optional 80 kW quick-charge facility (20 kW as standard), the eSprinter can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes from a fast-charging station.

Initially available as a panel van, the eSprinter has the same 10.5 cubic metres of loading volume as the standard model, with a 891 kg capacity. A smaller 35 kWh battery, with a range of 115 km, ups loading capacity to 1,045 kg. Top speed is limited to 80 km/h, but can be raised to 100 km/h or 120 km/h if required.

Efficiency can be increased through the four levels of energy recuperation (selectable via the steering wheel paddles) and the E+, E and C drive modes, the latter also adjusting the climate control to optimise range. The eSprinter also receives a unique version of the Mercedes PRO Connect system, complete with the Digital eVan Management package.

This includes remote charging management with climate control pre-conditioning, along with an intelligent charging management feature that allows fleet users to stagger charging and thus minimise the power output required from the building’s electrical system.

Other tools catering to commercial customers include an eVan Ready app and an eCost Calculator that lets them see if an electric vehicle is suitable for their area of use, along with an eCharging Planner that enables them to evaluate a building’s readiness to charge a fleet of eSprinters – even taking to account electric vehicles from other brands.