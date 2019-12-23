In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2019 12:15 pm / 3 comments

Volkswagen has previewed the next-generation of the Caddy in a number of sketches ahead of an official debut set to take place in February next year. The light van will be offered in two versions, including the Cargo for commercial purposes, as well as the Life as a people mover.

While the sketches are exaggerated, they do show a radical makeover for the Caddy, as it features an all-new design with cues lifted from other Volkswagen models like the Golf. These include a slimmer front grille flanked by angular headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a chrome strip linking them.

There also appears to be slim, vertical LED taillights and a larger window at the rear, the latter being more applicable for the passenger car variant – the commercial versions of the new Caddy will continue to feature a window-less tailgate.

The aforementioned cues were present on prototypes sighted by our spy photographers previously, but the outlandish bodywork seen in the sketches won’t make it to production. Instead, the rest of the Caddy will adopt a boxy design that remains conservative and sensible, in line with the practicality requirements of the light commercial vehicle.

It is reported that the upcoming Caddy will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, and should allow for longer wheelbase versions – marketed as the Caddy Maxi – to be introduced later on. The use of the MQB also allows for technologies such as a 48-volt mild hybrid and the latest infotainment systems to be integrated into the vehicle.

Powertrains are expected to include petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, although Volkswagen has yet to confirm anything. There are also rumours of an electric variant, which is appropriate for vans of this size as low-mileage, inner-city delivery vehicles.

GALLERY: 2020 Volkswagen Caddy spyshots