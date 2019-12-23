The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data by brand for the month of November 2019, a duration which saw the delivery of 52,584 vehicles. This is 1,286 units fewer than the 53,870 units sold in October.
Perodua continues to retain its top spot despite a 10.5% drop in volume compared to its sales of 22,808 units in October, as the national carmaker sold 20,422 units last month. Perodua has sold 221,984 units in the year to date, and it appears likely to exceed the target of 235,000 units the carmaker is aiming for.
Meanwhile, Proton charted growth of 1.5% to 9,643 units sold in November, up from 9,503 units sold in the month before. This gives the carmaker a year-to-date volume of 89,066 units, and it will need to put in a strong December performance if it is to hit a target of 100,000 sales this year.
Also seeing gains in November among the Japanese makes is Toyota which grew 7.3% to 6,956 units from 6,481 units in October, Honda with a 5.2% growth to 6,694 units from 6,366 units in October, though Honda is still a long way ahead in year-to-date sales with 78,183 units compared to Toyota’s 61,045.
Nissan gained 1.5% to 1,730 units from 1,709 units in October, though Mazda went the other way with a 19.9% drop to 803 units sold compared 1,001 units in October. Other makes which saw drops in sales volume for November included Mitsubishi (-14.1%) from 725 units in October to 623 units, Hyundai (-29.5%) from 193 units in October to 136 units and Renault (-37.3%) from 150 units in October to 94 units.
It was better news for the premium segment in for the month of November, with green arrows abound; Mercedes-Benz grew 23.2% from 710 units to 875 units, BMW grew 9.2% from 705 units to 770 units, Volvo grew 43.8% from 130 units to 187 units, Lexus grew 6.5% from 123 units to 131 units and MINI grew 17.3% from 81 units to 95 units.
Here, Mercedes-Benz still holds a marginal lead over rival BMW with 9,349 units sold year-to-date compared to BMW’s 8,835 units YTD. Combine MINI sales for the BMW Group collectively, and these look to overtake Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s figures.
Comments
Proton need to sell another 11k units to achieve their target. but wait, those 89k units sold only in Malaysia, but their 100k target also including the exported units.
Tats y they this month p1 tarik2 alot customer into showroom gv pree kopi pree umbrella pree kain buruk pree keychain, pree petrol pree 1st servis pree kapet. Fast fast wanna hit target. Blacklist buyer oso p1 help approve loan.
While p2 no need tarik2 customer. Customer themselve bawa diri to p2 showroom. 220k sales is more than enuff to gv p1 n p1 fan butthurt. Kakaka.
Proton always talk big but monthly sales data shows that game changing Perodua sales is always 2X of Proton sales
Lol! You used to boast P2 sales 4X of P1, now you are so pitiful to reduce down to 2X. Next year? 1X or less you are still so proud of others hard work? Lolololol!
perodua require only 14k to achieve the 235k target…below than average sales 20k per month…sap sap soiii while p1 require 10k to to achieve 100k…above than average sales…good luck!!!!har har har
I notice perodua never sell less than 17-18k cars a month. I believe they can achieve their target well this year. Way u go perodua.
Perodua needs to sell 20k cars a month or else they are in the red. Their profit margins are barely there to sustain anything less than 20k.
P2 need to sell 5 cars to achieve the same profit margin as P1 sell 1 and even then all profits goes back to Jepun, so what does it bring to our economy?
Yelek!
P1 selling china cbu at national price. What’s there for the economy?
And sure no force supplier to buy their X70?
Where did you get the number from? Or just simply empty talk?
at least p2 never ask for rakyat money….if p1 can get more profit, please pay the money rakyat first…p1 staff owing to all malaysian who paid tax previously….so embarrassing…hove p1 pay back to the government???5 cars profit????hahahahaha…p1 staff suffered so many years without bonus choyyyy….
To the basher: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Honda is loosing it’s momentum.
Sell city hybrid RM90k but dont have AEB, LED lamp, LED rear strip lamp, 4 airbags, no Blind spot monitor, etc..
RM80k E spec also similar. air bags same like Myvi 1.3L but even less spec – missing LED Lamp, AEB..
the Greediness is bringing Honda sales backward.