2 January 2020

While Boon Siew Honda, the Malaysian distributor for Honda Motorcycles, has announced the launch of a new model in two week, there were no details about which model would be entering the local market. However, the 2020 Honda RS150R V2 supercub was spotted on the showroom floor of a Honda dealer in Subang recently.

No official pricing has been announced, but from scrutiny of the price tags of the RS150R V2s on display, pricing starts at RM9,300 for the black/orange, blue/white, red/black and Tricolor version. Meanwhile, the Repsol livery RS150R V2 goes for RM9,500 with pricing not including road tax, insurance and registration. Malaysian pricing for the current model RS150R is RM7,999 for the standard and RM8,299 for the Repsol version.

For the V2 version of the RS150R, the models on sale are the same as the face-lifted Honda Supra GTR150 launched in Indonesia in September last year. Malaysian riders, though, are anxiously awaiting the Honda Winner X model, launched in Vietnam mid last year, which boasts of bigger updates and improvements.

The RS150R V2 now comes with a full digital LCD panel, a revised tail light that omits the translucent panels on either side and revised turn signals. It is assumed no changes have been made in the engine room, with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder power plant displacing 149.16 cc putting out 15.6 PS at 9,000 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with six-speed gearbox.

ABS is still missing from the supercub category in Malaysia and braking on the RS150R V2 is done with single hydraulic discs, front and rear. Cast alloy wheels are shod in 90/80-17 IRC tyre in front and 120/70 in the rear.

