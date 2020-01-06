In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2020 1:04 pm / 30 comments

Perodua has released two more teaser videos of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift, which official launch is just around the corner. This time around, the face of Malaysia and Kedah footballer Zaquan Adha is used (the other face of the car is Safee Sali) with the lines ‘Now is the time to go further’ and ‘Now is the time to see things differently’.

The first clip shows the Bezza’s newly aggressive face light up in the dark – you can see the new LED headlamps in action here – but it actually is trying to promote the Bezza’s good fuel efficiency, which is up to a claimed 22 km/l. Its modern 1.3L Dual VVT-i engine (VVT-i for the 1.0L) comes with Eco Idle, which is auto start-stop to further reduce FC.

The Bezza’s FC is known to be very good, which is why the A-segment sedan is very popular among ride hailing drivers. We’re expecting the powertrains – a 67 hp/91 Nm 1.0L three-cylinder and a 94 hp/121 Nm 1.3L four-pot – to remain unaltered for the facelift. The 1.0L can be had either with a five-speed manual or four-speed auto, while the 1.3L is auto-only.

The second clip shows the Bezza facelift moving in the dark. Once again, the new LED headlamps shine bright here, and as the car makes a turn, we see the rear LED signatures as well. Both features are unavailable in the Bezza’s chief rival and P2 is choosing to highlight them. The LED headlamps are new for the facelift, and are standard across the Bezza board. This feature also sets the Bezza apart from the recently facelifted Axia.

Eyes aside, the big news about the Bezza FL is the boost in safety equipment. The top-spec AV gets Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of driver assist systems, which includes Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

First seen on the current Myvi and then the Aruz (in 2.0 form), ASA was most recently included in the Axia facelift, so it’s no surprise that it makes an appearance here. ASA aside, ABS/EBD is standard across the board while VSC is standard on 1.3L models.

Prior to this, the teaser video that had Safee Sali in it shed light on the design changes for the facelift. There’s the car’s new face, which features an aggressive new bumper with sharp faux vent cutouts holding the fog lamps, new shape headlamps and a revised grille.

At the rear, we see that the chrome strip that bridges the tail lamps is now in two-tone – chrome over gloss black. The side skirts, which are standard across the board, are also in two-tone, black and body colour.

We also get to see the A-segment sedan’s interior. While the dashboard architecture hasn’t changed, P2 revised the full width trim’s design, for an obvious new look without having to redesign the whole thing. Previously just a plain black bar in the AV, there’s now a silver upturned cradle for the head unit, which is a 2-DIN touchscreen unit for the AV (with reverse camera). The new trim also sees some surfacing around the side air con vents.

Other highlights from the released flyer include a white illuminated meter panel (the design is also new) and keyless entry with push start (1.3L only).

Elsewhere in the kit department, the 1.3L gets gloss black and chrome trim on the front grille (gloss black and silver on 1.0L) and 15-inch alloys (14-inch on the 1.0L). Rear parking sensors are standard for all, but front corner sensors are for the 1.3L only. Apart from ASA 2.0, AV-exclusive items include retractable electric side mirrors with turn signals (power-adjustable mirrors now standard across the range) and a reverse camera.

As for colours, there will be two new options called Garnet Red (1.3L only) and Granite Grey to join four other colours. The Bezza is now priced from RM34,580 for the 1.0L G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3L models are auto-only – the 1.3L X is yours for RM43,980 while the AV sells for RM49,980, all OTR without insurance. It’s a slight increase over the pre-facelift, but kit count has increased.

By the way, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. That means that the new line-up has one less variant – four vs five – and the 1.3L MT has been dropped. Not long now.