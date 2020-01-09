In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 January 2020 5:39 pm / 0 comments

First introduced in Malaysia last year by MForce Bike Holding as a range of e-scooters, Niu Technologies has introduced two new electric mobility solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, US. These are the RQi-GT electric motorcycle (e-bike) and TQi-GT electric three-wheeler.

Designed for the urban rider, the RQi-GT is claimed by Niu to be able to reach speeds of 165 km/h. Power for the RQi-GT comes from a 30 kW mid-mounted belt drive electric motor supplied by two removable Panasonic lithium batteries with a combined capacity of 6.5 kWh, giving a claimed 135 km range.

Riding modes along with 5G Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity along with the Niu Cloud and app allows riders to optimise battery life and riding range as well as control as anti-theft and GPS tracking. Notable is the adaptive headlight on the RQi-GT, which lights up the corner as the bike turns.

For users needing more functional transport, the three-wheeled TQi-GT offers an urban mobility solution for those seeking point-to-point transport, final mile connections or environment friendly delivery solutions. A self-balancing e-trike, the TQi-GT comes with a whole suite of riding aids, including not just front and rear cameras, but to the side as well.

Also included is regenerative braking, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision detection. In a first for the e-bike world, self-parking is one of the features offered in the TQi-GT, along with a SRS airbag, traction control and ABS.

With a top speed of 80 km/h and range of 230 km, the TQi-GT might not be very fast, but Niu says that single charge from a Type 2 charger will provide more than a week of usage. The canopy on the TQi-GT provides weather protection for the rider, making it a true all-weather commuter.