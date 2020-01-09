In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2020 1:07 pm / 1 comment

Motor Image has officially launched the new Subaru Forester GT Edition at this year’s Singapore Motor Show, which is the second GT Edition model to be launched in the country after the XV GT Edition. Considering the latter does exist in our country, it isn’t far-fetched to assume that we might get the Forester GT Edition as well.

The model was first previewed in November last year and was created in collaboration with Japanese company Giken and Masahiko Kobayashi, who is the former head of Subaru’s Global Advanced Design Studio.

The Forester GT Edition features a number of aesthetic enhancements to give the fifth-generation SUV a sportier look, including a complete aero kit that consists of a front and rear bumper lip extensions, side skirts as well as a roof spoiler.

Other add-ons are unique 18-inch alloy wheels with “GT” wheel caps, specially-designed leather seat upholstery, a Panasonic eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), and a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM) system. As stated earlier, these changes are purely visual, with nothing affecting what’s under the bonnet.

The Forester GT Edition package on its own is priced at SG$2,888 (RM8,751), but can be ordered together with any of the three variants of the Forester currently sold in Singapore – 2.0i-L EyeSight, 2.0i-S EyeSight and 2.0i-S EyeSight Hybrid.