9 January 2020

Aston Martin has confirmed production of the new V12 Speedster, which is set for a global unveil later this year. The visceral two-seater open cockpit sports car harks back to the automaker’s iconic 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and CC100 Speedster centenary concept car, and only 88 examples will be made.

The V12 Speedster is created in-house by the folks at Q by Aston Martin. According to the company, some of the car’s forward-looking features are shaped from the same advanced materials and engineering used throughout its current sports car range. It will also feature cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology.

Most importantly, of course, is the powertrain. The V12 Speedster will get a high-performance version of the company’s 5.2 litre V12 twin-turbo petrol engine, tuned to produce some 700 PS and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is said to offer “superb response” and “thrilling V12 soundtrack,” and it will be paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission that’s mounted towards the rear of the car.

Company president and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage. The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history.”

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is being hand-built, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021. Orders are now being taken. Watch this space for the full reveal!