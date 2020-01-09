In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2020 3:30 pm / 0 comments

During a group interview with Glenn Tan, managing director of Tan Chong International (TCIL), it was revealed that the Subaru XV for the Malaysian market will be given a few revisions in 2020.

The first is a running update due in the next one or two months, which will see the crossover be fitted with a new eight-inch head unit developed by Panasonic. While the new unit isn’t any larger in screen real estate than the existing one, it does come with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This comes at the expense of onboard GPS navigation, but the company considers the tradeoff worthwhile given the number of users of such apps. Additionally, the system works together with a new 360-degree around view monitor, another new function not found on the current XV. The Forester is also said to benefit from the new head unit and camera systems, with existing owners being able to retrofit the items as a cost option.

A more significant change will arrive towards the tail end of 2020, as the XV will be given a facelift that will see the availability of the EyeSight suite of safety and driver assistance systems. This is in line with what Tan stated previously, and will make the XV the third model in the local Subaru line-up to be offered with EyeSight after the Outback and Forester. There will be a price hike to go along with the facelift, with Tan saying it will not be an increase “exceeding five digits.”