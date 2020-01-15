In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 January 2020 3:57 pm / 2 comments

First of Hong Leong Yamaha Malaysia’s new releases for 2020 is the Yamaha X-Max 250 scooter, priced at RM21,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are three new colours on offer with the matte theme from previous featuring strongly, in this year’s case, white, grey and blue.

The single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC power plant powering the X-Max displaces 250 cc and produces 22.5hp at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Fuelling for the X-Max is by EFI with Yamaha’s Blue Core engine design giving better power and fuel economy.

As is usual for scooters, a CVT transmission belt drive gets power to the ground. The X-Max rolls on a 15-inch front wheel wearing a 120/70 tyre while the rear uses a 14-inch hoop shod in 140/70-14 rubber.

Fuel is carried inside a 13.2-litre tank and under the seat is a storage compartment large enough for two-full-face helmets. Keyless start is standard and other rider conveniences include a 12-volt outlet inside the front fairing, ABS and switchable traction control.

LED lighting is used throughout the X-Max and an LCD instrument panel is located between two analogue gauges, providing the rider with all necessary information. The 2020 Yamaha X-Max is available for purchase at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Malaysia dealers from January 2020.