In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 15 January 2020 4:15 pm / 2 comments

Proton, together with Fook Loi Corporation, have opened the doors to a brand new 3S Centre in Tawau, Sabah. The outlet is Fook Loi’s fourth in the eastern Malaysian state, with three others located in Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, and Sandakan. All four branches were opened in under 15 months.

Now, the Tawau showroom can display up to five cars, and there are 10 service bays with four hoists. Basic amenities such as kids corner, coffee bar, laptop charging ports, as well as free WiFi. The opening of this showroom brings the tally of Proton 3S and 4S centres to 120 locations nationwide.

Fook Loi Corporation Group CEO, Thomas Chiu Kul Yin said: “We are very happy and pleased that we can grow and expand our presence in Sabah. Our business is going from strength to strength, and investing and staying invested in the Proton brand has been a good decision from the start.”

Proton CEO, Dr Li Chunrong said: “Our goal has always been about providing the best sales and service to our customers, and we can only achieve this if we have sufficient outlets with well-trained sales and service staff. The new and upgraded centres have proven to attract people to take more notice of the brand. This is evident as our sales have soared past 100,000 units, with over 56% growth over 2018. These are tremendous results and we humbly thank our dealers and sales force for delivering their best efforts.”