In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2020 5:15 pm / 0 comments

As we usher in the year of the rat this upcoming Chinese New Year, Honda Malaysia is offering a cash bonus of RM888 on several of its 2019 and 2020 model year cars from now until January 31, 2020. If that isn’t enough, you’ll also get to enjoy prosperity rebates of up to RM9,112 for rewards totalling up to RM10,000.

For SUV fans, the seven-seat BR-V (2019 model year) is being offered with an additional rebate of RM2,112 for all variants, so you stand to enjoy a total reward of RM3,000. Meanwhile, buyers of any variant of the CR-V (2019 model year) will benefit from a rebate of RM3,612 for total reward of RM4,500.

Those who prefer the popular HR-V will enjoy a rebate of RM3,112 for 2019 model year units of the 1.8 E and 1.8 V (RM4,000 total), or RM1,000 for 2020 model year units (RM1,888 total) of both variants. The range-topping 1.8 RS variant (2019 model year) comes with a rebate of RM3,112 (RM4,000 total), while the hybrid model (2019 model year) is available with a rebate of RM9,112 (RM10,000 total).

If SUVs are not your what you’re looking for, all variants of the City sedan and Jazz hatchback (2019 model year) are also part of the CNY promotion. For the Jazz, a rebate of RM4,112 is being offered (RM5,000 total), whereas the rebate for the City is RM5,112 (RM6,000 total). Opt for the hybrid versions of either models, and you’ll enjoy a rebate of RM8,112 for total reward of RM9,000. Lastly, the Odyssey MPV is being offered with a rebate of RM4,112 for a total reward of RM5,000.

Aside from the cash bonus and rebates, buyers will also be rewarded with an exclusive gift upon purchase (while stocks last). So, if you’re looking for a new Honda to welcome the Lunar New Year, you’ll want to take advantage of Honda Malaysia’s promotion.