Malaysian police have come out strongly against illegal modifications on motorcycles, especially those in the very popular 150 cc and below kapchai category. Speaking to Sinar Harian in a broadcast, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said his department is taking the matter of illegal motorcycle modification seriously.
“Modifying your motorcycle for excessive speed is an offence we consider to be serious and we shall be conducting special operations,” he said. Citing JSPT statistics, Azisman said operations against illegal motorcycle modifications carried out in 2019 nabbed 4,087 offenders and action was taken under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act.
“At the same time, we are investigating and monitoring workshops carrying out illegal modifications and those organising street racing,” elaborated Azisman. Workshops making illegal modifications can be charged under Section 81 of the Road Transport Act which pertains to restrictions on competition and speed trials.
Azisman said those found guilty of an offence are subject to a penalty not exceeding RM2,000 or jail for not more than six months or both with the offender’s licence being suspended for at least a year. A second offence will attract a fine of up to RM5,000 and/or a year’s jail with a three-year licence suspension.
Comments
PDRM spoke as if this is new issue that has just surfaced recently. What a joke!!
hehehe……..In Malaysia, nothing is illegal unless you get caught.
For cases of illegal mod of 150cc, If if getting caught of abang2 polis/jpj, use one or combination of the reply below. Try your luck.
1) saya tak tau apa apa.
2) Kasi chan, boss.
3) saya takde duit.
4) Sya ada anak, ada bini di rumah. Hidup susah.
Reason no. 4 is like saying: Kami miskin sbb tu kami rase “Hobi Kami Mahal”… LOL!
Pakai kapcai tp selera besar, tk cukup modal pergi meragut & menyamun sbb mls kerja…
If tkde duit u should just stick to ur EX5…
Talk is cheap. There’s no enforcement whatsoever. I live in Batu Pahat and there’s always a group of Mat Rempits who practice drag racing and whatever you can think of on a stretch of road just outside a secondary school.
You know what’s worse, the school is just less than 100 metres away from the Batu Pahat district headquarters!
Mat Rempits are the untouchables.
Correction. It’s…….away from the Batu Pahat district POLICE headquarters……
Make it compulsory for vehicle car motorcycle insurance company to have visual physical inspection for insurance approval. Any modification must seek JPJ prior approval then plus topping additional premium on the insurance. Since you have insurance adjuster inspecting road crash vehicle car motorcycle for insurance claims why not doing it for insurance renewal as well?
Bro, these people do not bother about road tax, insurance & driving license.
go to youtube and facebook will see many shops offering ECU remap on those small cc bikes. the riders should also be jailed to stop the demand. once demand drops, so will be the supply.
C’mon PDRM. Don’t just focus on bike modders, why don’t you also target car modders as well. There are too many nuisance Toyota & Perodua owners that mod their car until ‘pin gwei’. Many of them have deluded thinking, by sticking Toyota badges they cars automatically have Toyota quality, some others think by having those gaudy GearUp bodykits they can race at right lane and high beam others. Such foolish and dangerous behaviours tacitly encouraged by Perodua should be stopped and the company should be given stern warning to improve their car safety record and actively discourage their customers from having delusional ideas to race against far better cars. PDRM, pls do your job.