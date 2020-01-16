In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 January 2020 11:51 am / 3 comments

In a bid to help motorists save where they can, Shell Malaysia has announced that it is waiving the RM0.50 Touch ‘n Go (TnG) top-up charge at 27 of its stations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) effective from today, January 16.

“Shell understands the challenge Malaysians face against the rising cost of living. This drives us to help Malaysians save more and ultimately, get more out of their journeys. Hopefully, forgoing the Touch ‘n Go top-up charges at all stations along NSE, as a start, will give our customers one less worry when travelling or fueling up at Shell during long journeys,” said Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur MD Shairan Huzani Husain.

The company added that its Nak Ekstra RM20,000? campaign, which began on December 1 last year and runs until February 9, offers Malaysians a chance to win a weekly grand prize of RM20,000 and 20 consolation prizes of RM1,000 every week. Every RM40 spent on any Shell fuels, lubricants, and Shell Select products is considered as one entry.

Aside from the Shell initiative, motorists can also enjoy zero-fee TnG reloads from other merchants at various locations across the country, accessible via navigation app Waze.