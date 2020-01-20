In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2020 5:38 pm / 0 comments

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in Thailand in late November last year, and barely two months since its debut, the B-segment sedan is now being recalled in the Kingdom.

According to a report by IndianAutosBlog, the issue involves a fault with the car’s window run channel, which is a rubber strip that runs around the windows of the car. The issue has since prompted the company to ask its Thai dealers to halt deliveries of the City and even call back units which have been delivered while it investigates the matter.

In Thailand, the City is produced at Honda’s assembly plant in Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, with the issue said to affect only the first batch of cars coming from there. For now, there’s no timeline shared by Honda for fixing the problem.

The Thailand-spec City is priced from 579,500 baht (RM77,534), with four variants – S, V, SV and RS – offered to customers there. All versions feature a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 122 PS and 173 Nm of torque, which is paired to a CVT that drives the front wheels.

Underneath the entirely new bodywork, the sedan shares the same platform with the fourth-generation Jazz, and has revised dimensions. The new car is 113 mm longer (4,553 mm), 53 mm wider (1,748 mm) than its predecessor, but with a 10 mm decrease in height (1,467 mm) and a wheelbase that is 11 mm shorter (2,589 mm).