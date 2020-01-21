In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 21 January 2020 5:12 pm / 12 comments

One of the factoids thrown out by Perodua during its 2019 full-year review was the total amount of export sales, and on that front the national carmaker announced that it sold 2,825 vehicles overseas.

That’s unfortunately some way down on the 3,270 units it had hoped to export last year, but it’s still a solid 29.4% increase over 2018’s 2,184 units. Indonesia made up the bulk of the total number, with 1,800 units of the Myvi being shipped there as the Daihatsu Sirion.

Sri Lanka was next with 583 units, and there the Bezza became the bestselling sub-1.0 litre sedan. The company also entered a new market, Seychelles, selling 37 units there since June. Perodua continued to post modest exports to Brunei (162 units), Mauritius (125 units), Singapore (98 units) and Fiji (20 units).

“While our exports remained modest, we are making good progress in establishing our brand overseas and are looking at further improving the numbers this year,” said president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.