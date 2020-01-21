One of the factoids thrown out by Perodua during its 2019 full-year review was the total amount of export sales, and on that front the national carmaker announced that it sold 2,825 vehicles overseas.
That’s unfortunately some way down on the 3,270 units it had hoped to export last year, but it’s still a solid 29.4% increase over 2018’s 2,184 units. Indonesia made up the bulk of the total number, with 1,800 units of the Myvi being shipped there as the Daihatsu Sirion.
Sri Lanka was next with 583 units, and there the Bezza became the bestselling sub-1.0 litre sedan. The company also entered a new market, Seychelles, selling 37 units there since June. Perodua continued to post modest exports to Brunei (162 units), Mauritius (125 units), Singapore (98 units) and Fiji (20 units).
“While our exports remained modest, we are making good progress in establishing our brand overseas and are looking at further improving the numbers this year,” said president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
Comments
Our Perodua fanboy was talking so loud about how great their brand is in the export market and they even leveraged on Japanese technology and yet they only exported <3000 units. This would include a number of units exported to Indonesia as Daihatsu car so they had even leveraged on using Japan branding but yet their export sales are pitiful. I wonder what was so great for their fanboy to shout about?
Very good improvement Perodua! With this Game-Changing performance, I am sure that in the end of 2020, Perodua can export more than 4,000 units. This is why Proton needs to learn from Perodua how to do business in international market as Proton are not doing well
“NATIONAL carmaker Proton Nasional Bhd has exported 1,635 units between June 2018 and August 2019 to Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”
So what proton butthurt fanboy gonna say now? Hahaha!
Hahaha, worldwide not dare to buy Perodua.
Looks like the worldwide more scare and not dare much to buy proton. Hahaha!
Geely exports to Malaysia increased by 27k of x70..Proton just a trader in 2019
Ya precisely true bro. Just a trader doin forwarding import export x70 from china and to other country. Not even CKD so no no misia car.
We all are grateful to Daihatsu & Toyota for donating their cars to us for rebadging during the past 30 years and we will continue to rebadge until we close shop. Thank you Daihatsu & Toyota. We only wish you wouldn’t throw us your old and outdated models to do the rebadging. Malu tau, when customers asking why Daihatsu have newer cars and we still rebadging old models.
Well perodua still exist and very succesful now a day, and goin more success year by year.
While proton already bankrap after built their own problematic cars and engines. Even go their own also cannot survive also went down bankrap until china come for rescue. Thank you so much mr. Lichunrong for saving the already bankrap plotong. Again 2 times borrow rm1.5bil and 1.25bil from govt to survive, but sadly even govt gv borrow also still go bankrap. Oh maii. Malu tau. Malu betui betui tau. Got own car but tak bulih pakai. End up rebadging china car. Excuse me what??? Rebadge??? Oh maiii. Rebadge back hahaha!
Tats y ask to learn from perodua lastime. Perodua can teach plotong how to do good bisnes. Rebadge or not as long successful and rakyat suka.
Should export as daihatsu instead of perodua. It works in indonesia
perodua taking abt brand image with less than 3k export per annum to a couple of 3rd world countries? what a joke
Meanwhile,
June 18 to Aug 19. That is 1 year 2 month, but only able to sell 1635 unit. Apa macam itu.