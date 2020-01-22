It went down to the wire. If not for a last minute change of plans – told to Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad at 9am this morning by a ministry of finance (MoF) official – we could have been looking at a 4% price increase for some CKD locally assembled cars. Word is that 4% was what the parties settled on prior to the late reversal.
It would have been due to the CKD cars attracting more excise duty because of the new methodology of how the open market value (OMV) of a vehicle is calculated. OMV is the final market value of a CKD car ex-factory, before the government imposes excise duties on it, with profit margin and sales tax to top things off.
An assortment of components determine the OMV, and these include the cost of the CKD pack, cost of manufacturing and components as well as assembly and administration charges. However, the Excise (Determination of Value of Locally Manufactured Goods for the Purpose of Levying Excise Duty) Regulations 2019 – prepared by the MoF and gazetted on December 31, 2019 – sought to add new components into the OMV calculation.
Under the new regulations, the computed value to determine duties will now take into account not just the profit and general expenses incurred or accounted in the manufacture of a vehicle (ex-factory), but also of its sale. The MoF says that this is in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) standards.
According to an industry source familiar with pricing and taxation, the “and sale” clause also now applies to areas such as engineering, development work, art work, design work, plan and sketch, royalty payments and license fees (patent, trademark, copyright), raising OMV and applicable excise duty.
That has been now averted for this year, with a special exemption by the MoF essentially maintaining status quo for 2020. It remains to be seen what will happen next year, but any increase will be gradual. This is what the MAA is holding on to.
“As far as we are concerned, the government has said that the increase will be gradual, so we’re hoping that they will abide by what they say. Even if there’s an increase, it will not be a hefty 20% increase, 15% increase, it’ll be gradual,” Aishah said.
Had the last minute “fingertip save by the goalkeeper” (in football parlance) not happen, it would have been bad news for the auto industry, which already faces a challenging environment. Aishah said that the association’s members, some of whom have invested heavily in assembly operations in Malaysia, would have had to rethink their plans for our market.
“Had the new OMV been implemented, a lot of investors would have second thoughts on investing in Malaysia. Even our local car companies that have been heavily investing in CKD operations would have to think again. Maybe they will decide to bring in CBU (fully imported cars) – why do you invest so much and yet it’s not competitive. That’s how I look at it,” the head of the umbrella association for carmakers in Malaysia said.
Aishah and MAA council members also said later that the industry was not consulted prior to the release of the gazette, despite being in active talks with the government on other matters. This is consistent with what Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said yesterday at the market leader’s full year review event.
“We have very frequent engagements with the government, particularly on items in relation to the development of the local automotive industry. But specifically for excise duties, no, we were not consulted. That’s why we are in discussions with some of the members of MAA to try to evaluate what is the impact of this,” the P2 chief said.
Comments
Datuk Aishah Ahmad, we support you.
Easy. revive GST 4%. No need other tax.
SST tax to maker/ Factory, then seller increase price, end consumer tax. But middle men able to cheat.
That why advance country (unlike Malaysia Baru) implement GST.
Help the seller cheat or country: politician please don’t cheat
Itu dia… Uturn sudah mula…
Uturn… Jangan tak Uturn
Follow WTO standards my foot lah.
If follow WTO Standards, our car price won’t cost so much in the first place lah.
Cakap tak serupa bikin. Nobita will always be Nobita
Looks like next year, Honda Malaysia will be game over. These are the reasons is because most people all complaint about service and quality issues for Honda Malaysia. Secondly, CRV (but only top spec), Civic (but only top spec), HRV, BRV, City, Jazz and etc have no advanced safety features. So Honda Malaysia has no way to push up sales and no longer leader of non national cars which Proton has deserved to takeover Honda Malaysia as second place since last year.
“Carmakers would have second thoughts on investing in M’sia” ??? Really?
even without E.D hike, Tomyam Land are auto makers most preferred second is either Viet/Indon/Phillipines, just not Bolehland……
Thanks to unfair tax barrier to protect, higher labour wages, lower populations, limited supply chain compared to Tomyam and corruptions….
In your dream Aishah and that Madani……
With this kind of uncertainty, Bermaz may think twice on investing into CKD for the recent launch CX30 even if it sell well in CBU.
Want more taxes but will loss automotive investor to invest in Malaysia and go to thai n indo. Think twice please!!!
You cannot blame PH for this. This is because PH and BN both have the same people running the show.
New Government means only 100 cabinet members have changed.
The people who make policies, usually the Secretary Generals, think tanks, Pengarahs etc are ALL the same NOW and 3 years before. Only Ministers and their Deputies have changed.
In other words, the 1.6 million Government servants plus all those serving the Ministers in the Ministries are all the SAME clowns as BN time
So, why do you expect a good decision to come about? These people memang got no brains.
This is why we need more Mainland people to come into Malaysia to fill up the GLCs and replace the 1.6 million Government servants.
One good example is Proton. Look at Li Chunrong, in 6 months, he transformed Proton to profit making what our local CEOs could not do in 30 years for Proton
The problem of Malaysia automotive scene is that there are too many organization/association/experts/groups, etc. that only good at talking, talk-big, syoik-sendiri, egoistic, bodoh-sombong, etc
However nobody wants, or knows how to do the REAL JOB.
Hence, ALL TALK, NO ACTION as usual.
Already car companies already lari long ago from Malaysia
In the 90s, Malaysia was the CKD Capital of the world ie the Detroit of Asia. Everybody wanted to CKD in Malaysia.
But because of ketuanan issues and the fact that you had to give 30% of your company away free, all lari to Thailand and made Thailand the Detroit of Asia.
The past 25 years, Thailand has got Hundreds of Billions in USD (RM Trillions) in investments and hundreds of thousands of jobs for Thailand people. All these, meant for Malaysian people if we knew how to be fair and proper.
So, this increase in price is nothing compared to how many TRILLIONS in investments we have lost the past 25 years because of bad policy making in Malaysia
again with the duty taxes…my goodness. when will these people ever learn????
gila kah??? this is robbery sudah! what a joke man!
Rakyat save Billions cutting this irrelevant geng,
Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA)
Automobile Association of Malaysia ( AAM)
Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI)
Why is pakatan making life difficult for us…people voted for u to get a better life with low cost living in mind…this is no what we want…whats wrong with this new government…why are you torturing us…have some mercy for us please…