24 January 2020

With Chinese New Year soon to be upon us, Petronas is offering a variety of rewards to customers to further enrich their festive experience. “This year, we want to reward our customers in a big way. Together with our partners, we are pooling together our resources to throw in a galore of rewards that will appeal to all customers,” said Azrul Osman Rani, Petronas Dagangan Berhad’s (PDB) managing director and CEO.

“We hope to add joy to this festive season for our customers, and to provide them with a seamless and friction-less traveling experience to make their journey a more rewarding one with Petronas,” he added.

For starters, Petronas is offering a RM5 cashback to new users who registered with Setel and perform a minimum top-up of RM30 in the e-wallet. If you’re a current Setel user, you can also refer a friend so the both of you will enjoy a RM5 cashback when they top-up the same amount.

Regardless if you refuel using Setel or the old-fashioned way, a minimum fuel up of RM30 entitles you to Petronas ang pow packets as well as discounts of RM2 off any Tealive beverage at selected stations, and RM6 on a Formula One 6th-time World Constructors’ Championship shirt. All customers will also receive a Shopee promo code, while those who fuel up RM50 and above will also receive a complimentary coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts on top of the abovementioned rewards.

Selected items from 26 participating brands will also be offered at special prices to ensure you are well stocked on drinks and snacks for the long drive ahead. Should you spend minimum of RM10, you’ll also be able to purchase special edition Star Wars tumblers for only RM49.90.

Purchase Petronas Syntium (4L) lubricants instead, and you’ll get a Syntium thermos bottle and backpack. Those who are looking to reload their Touch n Go card before setting off can also do so at Petronas stations, as the RM0.50 top-up fee will be waived at all stations nationwide from January 23 to 29.

As a yearly tradition, Petronas will also be offering complimentary Nescafe coffee and snacks via its Coffee Break Campaign at 160 participating stations. The company also partnered with Hong Leong Yamaha Motor to provide motorcycle inspections, while health screenings by St. John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) will be offered at selected stations.

Petronas’ partnership with SJAM will also see fuel be sponsored for 50 ambulances that are ready to provide assistance where needed. The campaign’s partner, Road Safety Department (JKJR), will also be carrying advocacy programme on tips to stay safe on the road.

Last but not least, Petronas’ Mesra Bonanza campaign is still ongoing, so don’t forget to participate before the closing date on January 31. All you need to do is spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or Kedai Mesra items to be in the running to win monthly prizes, where 1,000 winners will be rewarded with 20,000 Mesra points (equivalent to RM200).

For the cash prizes that will be awarded every two months, customers need to spend a cumulative of RM500 within a period of two months. Prizes include RM100,000 each for three grand prize winners while 14 winners will be rewarded with RM3,000 cash each.