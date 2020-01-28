In Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 28 January 2020 12:46 pm / 1 comment

Geely has announced that it will be cooperating with the Li Shufu Public Welfare Foundation for the establishment of a RMB200 million (RM117 million) fund for the prevention and control of the Coronavirus epidemic in the Hubei, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Henan provinces, along with other areas in China which are experiencing Coronavirus outbreaks, the company said in a statement.

The foundation is established by Geely Holding founder and chairman Li Shufu, and will purchase and distribute urgently needed medical supplies such as masks, disinfectants, medical goggles and ventilators according to the needs of the affected areas, it said, adding that the fund will also support the construction of temporary hospitals and provide assistance to medical staff, construction personnel, media and volunteers.

Vehicles will be contributed as well, with 50 MPVs from Geely Auto to be donated to the Wuhan New Coronavirus Prevention and Control Command Center. the firm’s ride-hailing service, CaoCao has also set up an emergency epidemic prevention and control fleet for the Wuhan area, where mobility services will be provided to the residents of Wuhan, free of charge.

Geely commenced construction of a new production facility in Wuhan for high-end vehicles from the group, including from Lotus, Automotive News China reported last April. The Wuhan manufacturing facility will have the capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles annually, comprising both conventionally powered and electrified vehicles.

More than 250,000 medical masks from Sweden have been secured by Geely, and these will be distributed to affected areas in China in due course. Further along, brands under the Geely group including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Volvo, Polestar, Geometry, Lotus, Farizon Auto and more will work with the foundation in the fight against the epidemic, the company said in the statement.