With traffic activity having picked up considerably during the festive season, it comes as no surprise that there are bound to be more mishaps – for Ops Selamat 16, the police have announced that a total of 14,087 accidents have been recorded so far in the first nine days of the road safety operation, Bernama reports.
Selangor recorded the highest number of crashes with 4,089 cases, followed by Johor (2,194), Kuala Lumpur (1,616), and Penang (1,147). Out of these, a total of 127 accidents have resulted in 138 fatalities.
According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Datuk Azisman Alias, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for the highest number of deaths, at 94. Of the 82, Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 24 cases, followed by Johor (16), Sarawak (16) and Kedah (13).
A total of 233,454 summonses were also issued during the period, and of this number, 146,008 (62.5%) involved six major offences, namely, using mobile phones while driving, beating traffic lights, driving over the speed limit, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queues and overtaking on double lines.
The number of accidents and summonses are bound to increase before the operation is over – Ops Selamat 16, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, runs until February 1.
Comments
It hardly seems worth the bother to discuss this weekly carnage on Malaysian roads.
It appears that very few genuinely care about what’s going on, as nothing tangible ever gets done.
Viewing the actions of many motorists and motorcycles, it seems that many don’t care about safety. Almost impossible to spot a police car or police motorbike rider on the roads, so perhaps they don’t care either. As for the politicians who CAN make sure things change, it appears that they don’t care as much as they say they do as it will effect their votes, therefore not coming down hard on various groups within our community.
I had the luxury of being a passenger for most of this festive season, enabling me to see more of what was going on. In a nutshell, the behaviour on the roads was a bloody disgrace!
I sincerely hope all of your family members made it home safely. Obviously for others, many didn’t.