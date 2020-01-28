In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 January 2020 10:39 am / 1 comment

With traffic activity having picked up considerably during the festive season, it comes as no surprise that there are bound to be more mishaps – for Ops Selamat 16, the police have announced that a total of 14,087 accidents have been recorded so far in the first nine days of the road safety operation, Bernama reports.

Selangor recorded the highest number of crashes with 4,089 cases, followed by Johor (2,194), Kuala Lumpur (1,616), and Penang (1,147). Out of these, a total of 127 accidents have resulted in 138 fatalities.

According to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Datuk Azisman Alias, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for the highest number of deaths, at 94. Of the 82, Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 24 cases, followed by Johor (16), Sarawak (16) and Kedah (13).

A total of 233,454 summonses were also issued during the period, and of this number, 146,008 (62.5%) involved six major offences, namely, using mobile phones while driving, beating traffic lights, driving over the speed limit, misusing emergency lanes, cutting queues and overtaking on double lines.

The number of accidents and summonses are bound to increase before the operation is over – Ops Selamat 16, held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, runs until February 1.