As is usual for the Chinese New Year festive season exodus for Malaysians, police will be conducting “Ops Selamat” from January 18 to February 1. With the tagline “Total Enforcement and Services”, the 16th edition of Ops Selamat will focus on six main offences commonly committed by road users.
These are speeding, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double white lines, queue cutting, beating the traffic lights and using a communications device while driving. All these offences will be charged the maximum summons amount of RM300.
However, in conjunction with this year’s Ops Selamat, police are offering a 50% discount on selected types of summons if payment is made between January 18 to 22. The previous edition of Ops Selamat, held during the Hari Raya holidays in June last year, saw 24,461 traffic accidents reported, an increase of 9.1% from the previous exercise, with 207 fatalities.
Comments
So when is Ops Diskaun after this festival diskaun?
Even with the regular traffic ops during Hari Raya there was still a 9.1% INCREASE in road accidents with 207 deaths last year alone! Should it not have decreased instead? What is the reason?
Even during normal days one can easily witness many vehicles including lorries and buses exceeding the speed limits, tailgating etc on the highways. So is the AES alone effective? What’s it’s real purpose?
Do our lawmakers and relevant regulators not use the highways and byways to see the sad situation for themselves so that more stringent and effective measures could be put in place to significantly reduce the thousands of road deaths every year?