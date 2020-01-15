In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 January 2020 12:03 pm / 2 comments

As is usual for the Chinese New Year festive season exodus for Malaysians, police will be conducting “Ops Selamat” from January 18 to February 1. With the tagline “Total Enforcement and Services”, the 16th edition of Ops Selamat will focus on six main offences commonly committed by road users.

These are speeding, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double white lines, queue cutting, beating the traffic lights and using a communications device while driving. All these offences will be charged the maximum summons amount of RM300.

However, in conjunction with this year’s Ops Selamat, police are offering a 50% discount on selected types of summons if payment is made between January 18 to 22. The previous edition of Ops Selamat, held during the Hari Raya holidays in June last year, saw 24,461 traffic accidents reported, an increase of 9.1% from the previous exercise, with 207 fatalities.