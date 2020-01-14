The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering 50% discount for traffic offenders, with Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Azisman Alias stating that the police would emphasise e-payments for any party that wants to settle their outstanding summonses, especially during this festive season, Bernama reports.
“But this time, I try to give special discount of 50%. We never did online payment before which would not require people to queue for hours to pay. You can make payments online via MyEG and Rilex.com,” he told reporters during a press conference recently. The 50% discount period is effective from January 18 to February 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, Azisman said there was a total of 5,763 cases of fatal crashes reported last year, which was marginally lower compared to 5,870 cases in 2018. “This is JSPT’s key performance index where we have reduced fatal accidents by 107 cases or 1.8%. Although the number is small, this is our KPI, and we expect this number to reduce every year,” he added.
Comments
Anthony loke bila nak bagi diskaun utk saman JPJ?
You just missed that last month. Sorry bro.
In Malaysia, we have to give discounts because majority always demanding diskauns and bantuan kerajaan. So, even saman also we give diskaun.
Same like beli rumah and ask for 8% diskaun.
Discounts are good for business. Why do you think now PH open for everyday Megasale promotions? Now they are on a selling spree to sell off our country assets that Najib painstakingly brought under government control for the rakyat benefits. But now PH is selling them out to their cronies to burden the rakyat with Mahathir Piratisation 2.0.
I like discounts, who doesn’t like discounts. Go see 11.11 sales, 12.12 sales, Black Friday sales, CNY sales, Raya sales, back to school sales. Everyone likes a discount, even the pasar aunties always ask discounts from the hawkers when buying things. So what is wrong with discounts bro?
Haha.no need to queue for 6 hours. In Malaysia, the latecomers always untung.
Lolwhut! Loke talk so bigshot to stop all these discounts but in the end got no balls to stop it. So clear who wears the pants in his ministry and clearly nobody under him does as well! Lol!
Can’t stop when the biggest population are demanding it. They like diskauns
PDRM not under JPJ, so they can ignore Ah Loke. Besides, Ah Loke busy selling number plates.
Syukur x100…..,,,for giving big discounts.
Our summons still cheapest in the region.
Instead of improving enforcement of fines, the various authorities have shamelessly taken the lazy way out, how would you expect citizen to respect laws and order? MACC must investigate if this has contravened the principles of Integrity.
MACC would rather be busy going on a publicity stunt with an illegal audio recording bro. Go see who is the lackey boss in MACC.
Lazy way out is budaya kita. See how the damn politicians keep using R&R to win votes. Instead of doing the difficult uniting us all as 1 Nation they divide and conquer (the easy way) just to stay in power.
