In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2020 10:03 am / 15 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering 50% discount for traffic offenders, with Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Azisman Alias stating that the police would emphasise e-payments for any party that wants to settle their outstanding summonses, especially during this festive season, Bernama reports.

“But this time, I try to give special discount of 50%. We never did online payment before which would not require people to queue for hours to pay. You can make payments online via MyEG and Rilex.com,” he told reporters during a press conference recently. The 50% discount period is effective from January 18 to February 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Azisman said there was a total of 5,763 cases of fatal crashes reported last year, which was marginally lower compared to 5,870 cases in 2018. “This is JSPT’s key performance index where we have reduced fatal accidents by 107 cases or 1.8%. Although the number is small, this is our KPI, and we expect this number to reduce every year,” he added.