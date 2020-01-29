Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit in the United States with nearly two million owners – and former owners – of Focus and Fiesta vehicles equipped with its troubled DPS6 PowerShift dual-clutch transmission, as The Detroit Free Press reports.
The lawsuit, first filed in 2012, alleged that Ford knowingly sold cars with defective DPS6 (or 6DCT250) transmissions to unsuspecting buyers and then blamed the drivers for the problems they experienced. Last July, the publication revealed internal Ford documents and e-mails, which showed that the company knew the transmissions were defective from the start, but continued building and selling them anyway.
Customers claimed in legal filings that their 2012-16 production third-gen C346 Focus and 2011-16 production B299 Fiesta vehicles had defective transmissions that were prone to “shuddering, slipping, bucking, jerking, hesitation while changing gears, premature internal wear, delays in downshifting and, in some cases, sudden or delayed acceleration.”
The automaker has tried repeatedly to repair the vehicles. In 2014, it extended the warranties on transmission-related parts to seven years and 160,000 km (100,000 miles) on Focus and Fiesta models built before mid-2013. Following the July news report, it extended the warranty to also cover 2014-16 Focus and 2014-15 Fiesta models.
In its proposed agreement, Ford is offering a guaranteed commitment of US$30 million (RM122.5 million) in cash reimbursement to consumers who have a record of multiple failed transmission repairs within five years of buying their cars or 96,000 km (60,000 miles).
The company will also come up with a simplified buyback program for defective vehicles as well as an easier process for former owners and people who leased the cars to get compensated.
Ford had offered an earlier agreement in which the payout was estimated at US$35 million (RM142.8 million), with no minimum required payout. That earlier agreement also required car owners to give the company a final chance to repair vehicles before going to arbitration, but that prerequisite has been dropped in the new settlement. The case is set to be heard on February 28 for final approval.
The payout could exceed US$100 million (RM408.25 million), according to a lawyer who helped broker the deal on behalf of owners. There would be no cap, and the automaker will have to pay out until people are done filing their claims.
The automaker also revealed that between October 2017 and the end of 2019, it spent around US$47.47 million (RM193.8 million) to buy back 2,666 defective Focus and Fiesta vehicles through a voluntary arbitration programme. There was no word on how the company is approaching the issue in other markets globally where the affected Focus and Fiesta models were also sold.
Comments
damn son. what about malaysia?
What happens in USA stays in USA. At least Ford is more responsible to compensate customers on their DCT problems unlike a famous German brand that was facing even more problems with their DSG and yet got off scot-free.
Porsche’s PDK ka?
Audi’s S-tronic?
Skoda Dsg or SEAT dsg?
Guys above, you know these are all derivatives from the father user of DSG of course.
u have ford?
Malaysia macam mana? Any compensation?
u have ford?
Forr was duped by German engineers to use DCT.I remember Ford brag that Fiesta had a touch of German Engineering in their ads
The Fiesta sold worldwide was designed and developed by Ford Europe so it had a lot of Continental influence inc the DCT gb, yeah in the end Ford took back car development and now this is done back in USA. They learnt their lesson.
Fiesta and Focus are now deveoped in the US? Where you have this nonsense from?
“and now this is done back in USA. They learnt their lesson. ”
737max is designed in the USA too. A good example of design made in USA.
Those cars were nice on paper. Well specced and nicely designed. Should have been a revival for ford in msia. A false dawn indeed.
100 million only? Cheating seems to be cheaper for US-companies?
Syukur that Ford cars in Malaysia have no similar problem……or ford owners had been taken for a ride?
In possession of one of the earliest Fiestas in M’sia. After fixing the gearbox and clutch, the car runs perfectly since. Sounds silly but it is a great car to drive. It’s 9 years old and 175k km on the clock. Parts replacement included the fuel pump, shocks, electric fan, batteries and some fixtures, otherwise pretty routine replacements. Starts first time every time and no scary sounds whatsoever.