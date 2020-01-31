In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 January 2020 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Updated and revised for this year is the 2020 TVS Apache RR310, newly released in the India market. At first glance, updates appear confined to new graphics and colours for this quarter-litre class sports bike.

However, changes go a little deeper than that as the 2020 Apache 310RR is the first TVS motorcycle to come with ride-by-wire throttle. Naturally, this enables riding modes which come in Urban, Sport, Rain and Track settings that alter the power delivery, peak power and ABS settings.

Aside from that, when the rider changes modes, the new five-inch TFT-LCD screen display, resembling a smartphone with its vertical orientation, changes to suit. Adding to the Apache 310RR’s functionality is the ability to connect to the rider’s smartphone, giving information on track telemetry, navigations and other functions.

Mechanically, the 2020 Apache 310RR differs little from the 2017 first generation model. This means the single-cyinder, DOHC, 313 cc mill producing 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque is carried over, mated to a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

Both the front and rear brake on the Apache 310RR use Brembo’s house brand, Bybre, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment. Suspension is with telescopic front fork and rear gas-filled monoshock while fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank and weight is claimed to be 174 kg.