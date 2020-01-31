Another Friday, and another round of the weekly fuel price update. More good news for RON 97 petrol users, because the price of the fuel has dropped again. It will be priced at RM2.41 per litre for the coming week (February 1 to 7), down eight sen from last week.
With the petrol subsidy programme (PSP) still on hold, no change to Euro 4 RON 95 petrol pricing, which continues on at the fixed ceiling price of RM2.08 per litre. The same goes for Euro 2M diesel, which stays at RM2.18 per litre, while Euro 5 diesel – typically 10 sen more – remains at RM2.28 per litre.
According to the finance ministry, calculations from the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) show that RON 95 petrol would be priced at RM2.11 per litre and Euro 2M diesel at RM2.18 per litre if there were no price caps in place. It added that for the period of February 1 to 7, the government will absorb a total of RM10.43 million to subsidise these fuels.
These prices remain effective until February 7, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the fifth edition of the current weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 56th edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.
Comments
I hope our regular troll john does not come here with his 50 dupes again this week to create an impression everyone is an angry voter.
You are already getting everything free, special discounts, scholarships, places in Higher Education, special High Interest accounts, 8% discount on houses etc etc.
Pls don’t ask somemore
New Government means all prices are going down. This is because our leader is a real man and not takut bini.
When you are a leader and you takut bini and let your bini wear the pants and run the country, you will see lots of problems and escalation of prices.
Thank you gomen for keeping prices low and attractive. I save a lot of money, I can buy a better car for myself now.
But I also advice those who buy new cars, make sure you are stabil and can afford it. Don’t just tembak and buy a Vellfire or a Alphard just to show off to Opah in kampung, then 2 months later cannot afford payment.
This is why we have so many tarik baliks and sambung bayar in Malaysia. Many just tembak and buy but in actual fact they cannot afford the luxury car.
Habislah Janji Pakatan! RM 1.50 per liter petrol belum ditepati. Semua janji masih dicapati
As above.
With these still high fuel prices, PH is gameover. Come out with next ge now and stop this govt charades. Let the rakyat decide now. PH should grow some balls like Boris Johnson and pass the mandate back to the rakyat.
Petrol is such a sensitive issue. But I am glad at least Petronas finds its own oil and not rely on other people’s products like Proton.
I am proud Petronas finds its own oil. Proton still has no real product of their own. Now their main products, the X70 and X50 are the Boyue and Binyue.
The Saga is the only product we have that sells but that also uses Hyundai transmission.
I hope one day, our Proton can be like Petronas and have their own products to sell.
I sincerely hope our hero does not come here and goreng again.
Enough of your goreng. Keep PT clean. Dah lah hidup goyang kaki dan mewah, jangan buat kacau lagi ya?
Get rid of PDAM. You will see, eventhough our petrol prices are controlled, our station owners can bring down the prices further by giving up their margin through competition
Get rid of AP, NAP, NEP and affirmative policy. Let Malaysia progress based on merit.
People should be selected based on merit ie a meritocratic society
Other countries, station owners compete with each other through healthy competition by reducing their prices.
In Malaysia, petrol station margin is very high. Nearly 30 sen per litre of petrol.
It is time licences are opened to everybody in Malaysia and not a selected few so they can give up this margin through healthy competition with each other.