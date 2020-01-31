In Cars, GMC, International News / By Danny Tan / 31 January 2020 10:51 am / 3 comments

Hummer is back! With the electric truck scene heating up in the US, General Motors has decided that it’s the right time to revive its macho truck brand and turn it into an EV. That’s not the only change; the Hummer will now wear GMC badges and the truck that will go on sale in fall 2021 will be called the GMC Hummer EV.

In a run up to its Super Bowl ad this weekend, GMC has released a couple of teasers for the Hummer, and it touts power, torque and speed (so much for going green and eco with electric eh?). The headline figures are 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in three seconds.

Each claim is punctuated with (EV) silence, and the line is “XXX will never sound the same again. All-Electric. Zero emissions. Zero limits. Introducing the First Ever GMC Hummer EV.” Get ready, the quiet revolution is coming, GMC adds.

We get it, this will be a big beast that’s powerful and fast, but somehow “politically correct” because it’s powered by batteries. But there’s one misleading number and it’s that 11,500 lb-ft torque claim, which is over 15,000 Nm. This should be wheel torque and not engine torque. Wheel torque is traditional motor torque multiplied through the transmission’s drive ratio, so the “actual” figure may be less startling.

Word is that the new Hummer will be produced at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which is being retooled to only roll out electric vehicles. It’s set to properly surface on May 20. Also part of the new breed of electric trucks set to hit American streets soon are the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. Rivian is backed by Ford.

So, what do you think of the Hummer brand’s revival, the proud new front end and those headline figures?