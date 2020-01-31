In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 January 2020 8:00 pm / 1 comment

As agreed under the terms of its concession extension, PLUS has announced that it will implement the 18% reduction in toll rates as defined by the government on all its highways from midnight on February 1 (Saturday). Highways and tolled routes operated by the concessionaire that will see the toll reduction are the:

North-South Expressway (NSE)

New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE)

North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE)

Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing (LINKEDUA)

Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH)

Butterworth – Kulim Expressway (BKE)

East-Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2)

Penang Bridge (PB)

New fares for closed system toll collection, for passenger vehicles (Class 1), taxis (Class 4) and buses (Class 5). Click to enlarge.

The lower rates come as part of PLUS’ renewed concession on all of its highways, which has been extended from 2038 to 2058. The company will continue maintaining and operating the roads without relying on the government.

The toll reduction will cover all passenger vehicles (Class 1), taxis (Class 4) and buses (Class 5) and will remain unchanged until the concession ends. While toll fares for lorries (Classes 2 & 3) remain unchanged, PLUS said that the rates will not be increased until the end of the concession in 2058.

New fares for open system toll collection, for passenger vehicles (Class 1), taxis (Class 4) and buses (Class 5). Click to enlarge.

Some of the new toll rates were listed in a series of tables provided by the concessionaire, with major stretches highlighted. As of tomorrow, those in a passenger vehicle making the drive to KLIA from Petaling Jaya via the Damansara toll plaza will pay RM6.07 for a one-way trip compared to RM7.40 previously. On the NSE, one way travel on the Jalan Duta-Juru stretch, which used to cost RM43.30, will now cost RM35.51.

Elsewhere, customers passing through the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Crossing Highway (Linkedua) will also enjoy the toll reduction in addition to the off-peak discounts for all passenger (Class 1) and taxi (Class 4) and bus (Class 5) vehicles.

The toll reduction will also cover passenger (Class 1), taxi (Class 2) and bus (Class 3, 4 and 5) vehicles at the Penang Bridge toll plaza. Class 2 vehicles registered with PLUS and those working and residing in Penang will enjoy the 18% reduction on top of the existing 20% discount.

Despite the 18% toll reduction, PLUS said it remains committed to offer better highway services for its customers. These include aspects of its highway operations and maintenance as well as travelling experience on its highways.