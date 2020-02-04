In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 4 February 2020 6:53 pm / 0 comments

At the Chicago Auto Show later this week, Hyundai will be introducing a new eco-friendly model for the United States market, and judging by the current lineup, it will most likely be the new Sonata Hybrid. The outgoing seventh-generation model has been on sale in the US since 2015, and the company has already confirmed that the latest version will arrive sometime this year.

Based on the outlandish coupé-like eighth-generation Sonata, the new Hybrid is powered by a Smartstream G 2.0 litre direct-injected petrol engine, which in its home market of South Korea makes 150 hp and 188 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with an integrated 38 kW (51 hp)/205 Nm electric motor, providing a total system output of 192 hp.

So equipped, the Sonata Hybrid is capable of delivering a fuel consumption figure of 20.1 km per litre, though the US’ more stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tests may result in lower numbers. The Korean-market Sonata is also available with a solar panel roof that recharges the battery and provides a claimed 1,300 km of extra travel distance a year, although it’s unclear if the US will receive it.

Other new items for the Hybrid include Active Shift Control (ASC), which uses the electric motor to align the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission. This is claimed to cut shift times by 30% and minimise friction while shifting, leading to increased durability. The boot size has also increased dramatically, jumping from 377 litres to 510.