In Cars, Kia, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 4 February 2020

Photos of the forthcoming fourth-generation Kia Sorento have been circulating in the media in recent weeks, and these images from our spy photographers are the clearest ones we’ve seen to date. The three-row SUV was caught in the middle of an official photo shoot and hence was completely undisguised, in a similar fashion to the (much) smaller Seltos last year.

These photos lay bare a much bolder design language for the Sorento, especially next to the handsome if rather conventional styling of the outgoing model. It’s more angular and features a greater use of sharp lines and faceted surfaces, most prominently at the rear.

Up front, you have the familiar “tiger nose” grille, now with far less chrome and fitted with U-shaped inserts. It flows neatly into the slim headlights (seen here with triple LED projectors), an effect made more pronounced by a continuous full-width chrome strip and L-shaped daytime running lights. This entire graphic is set within a concave surface, under which sits a large central air intake and L-shaped bumper corners.

Along the side, you can see an arching shoulder line that wraps around the front and rear ends, and below this is a chrome fillet on the front fenders and doors, sort of mimicking a fender vent. Above the line, there’s an unusual chrome “shark fin” aft of the rear doors, while the door mirrors have been separated from the A-pillars for a cleaner, more premium look.

The rear end is by far the most radical part of the car, with prominent creases on the tailgate surrounding the number plate area. The four vertical tail light bars are rather reminiscent of a Ford Mustang, and the entire look is finished off with a large black bumper insert and multiple fake vents. Expect the Sorento to get a much more premium cabin this time around, along with some of the Telluride‘s tech like a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The Sorento should also soldier on with the usual Kia engines, including turbocharged and naturally-aspirated 2.0 and 2.5 litre petrol engines and 2.0 litre and 2.2 litre turbodiesels. Kia has also reportedly confirmed hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants for this coming generation.