4 February 2020

Toyota and Panasonic have announced the establishment of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, a joint venture specialising in automotive prismatic lithium-ion batteries. This comes just over a year since the two companies announced that they had concluded a business integration contract and a JV contract toward the establishment of a new company.

Long time battery research partners Toyota and Panasonic have also decided the outline of the joint venture. The companies say that the JV will develop highly competitive, cost-effective batteries that are safe and feature excellent quality and performance (in terms of capacity, output, durability and more) enabling use with peace of mind.

They say that the JV – which is 51% owned by Toyota and 49% owned by Panasonic – will supply batteries not only to Toyota but to all automotive customers. Employing around 5,100 staff (including 2,400 at a subsidiary in China), the JV is expected to start operations on April 1.