Ferrari is a low volume supercar maker based in Maranello, Italy. Sounds about right, except that the volume isn’t that low anymore these days. In 2019, they sold 10,131 cars with the Prancing Horse badge, which is the first time that annual sales have breached the 10k mark.

Last year’s sales tally was up 880 units or 9.5% year-on-year. Ferrari says that the total was boosted by an 11.2% increase in sales of its core V8 models, while 12 cylinder models saw an increase of 4.6%.

Robust deliveries of the Portofino and the 812 Superfast, along with the first deliveries of the F8 Tributo, and the Monza SP1 and SP2, were partially offset by lower volumes from the 488 family, with the 488 GTB and the 488 Spider concluding their lifecycle. The shortfall from the latter was partially compensated by the 488 Pista and the 488 Pista Spider.

Geographically, most areas saw growth except for the Americas (-3.3%). Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were up 20.3%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) grew by 15.8%, while the rest of APAC increased by 12.9%.

Net revenues for 2019 increased to 3.8 billion euros, up 10.1%. Besides the main business of selling supercars, sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues (538 million euros, +6.4%) increased due to higher earnings generated by Formula 1 racing activities. Engine revenues (198 million euros, -30.3%) continued to decline, reflecting lower shipments to Maserati.